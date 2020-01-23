Earlier this month, more than 100 female high school rugby players took advantage of an opportunity of a lifetime.

The Japanese Women’s National Rugby Team, known as the Sakura Sevens, was on island sharing professional-level knowledge with Guam ruggers.

“I am happy so many girls are taking interest in the game and are taking advantage of this amazing opportunity,” said Olivia Elliot, Guam National Team captain. “It’s not often that you get to train with an Olympic team.”

The Sakura Sevens are the No. 12 world-ranked team.

“It was a lot of fun and just a great experience to be invited to an Olympic team’s training session and to be able to watch them and to see how they conduct and manage their practices,” Elliot said. “It was exciting that we were able to get a few grabs in."

As Sakura ran plays on offense, Japanese coaches helped Guam’s defense.

“I think the girls really enjoyed the advice from our coaches,and our coaches also enjoyed coaching the young players,” said Akane Kagawa, Sakura’s head coach.

While the Guamanians had the most to gain, and glean, both nations benefitted.

“This was a good experience for our players to play another country,” Kagawa said. “We have lots of things we learned from each other. Both teams are committed to rugby.”

With high-level competition few, and far between, Sakura’s presence was an eye-opening experience. For most, never having seen the sport so close and personal, watching how seriously the Japanese practiced was inspirational.

Two of Guam’s most-established female rugby players, Faith Moylan and Hana Takano, enjoyed learning from the regional powerhouse.

“It’s a great opportunity to be training with them," said Takano, who helped lead the Notre Dame High School Royals to the 2019 crown. “I never thought I’d ever train with people that are at such a high caliber.”

Moylan, who scored the game-winning try in the championship game against the George Washington High School Geckos, soaked up information.

“It was nice to go against players who have way more experience than we do,” she said. “It’s great to get their perspective on how to play defense. … We want to play after high school, and this was great our coach exposed this to us.”

“I wish something like this was around when I was in high school,” Elliot said.