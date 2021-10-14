Guam was well represented in this past weekend’s epic clash between Dartmouth University and Mount St. Mary’s University at Brophy Field in New Hampshire. While it was the Big Green vs The Mountaineers; for Guam fans, it was a showcase of island talent with Ale Ada on Dartmouth and Lavona Terlaje, Hanna Rojas, Jalana Garcia, Mara Tamayo, Seiana Nedlic and Taylor Paige Aguon suiting up for MSMU.

The undefeated Big Green, who has a shot at the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association title, dismantled MSMU 70-0 behind a high-octane offense that featured eight players putting down a try for the Big Green.

Dartmouth’s head coach, Katie Dowty, said she was happy with her team’s output.

"We are very proud of the teamwork out there today," Dowty said. "We love to see so many different players crossing the line. I was really impressed with the contributions off the bench, keeping up the pressure and not allowing any points on defense."

While the final score was a lopsided affair, MSMU proved to be a tough competitor early in the game, stated the Dartmouth website. Their defense was stingy, only allowing a single try three minutes in and then keeping Dartmouth out of the try zone for 13 minutes – a containment that very few teams are able to do.

Guam’s Ale Ada put her team on the board off a penalty at the breakdown from MSMU.

“We wanted to have continuous play and catch them off their back foot, so I quickly tapped it and passed it off to my teammate, Emily Henrich. With quick support, I was able to get her offload and run it down the center of the posts,” Ada said.

While Ada said it’s always an amazing feeling to score, this try had a few reasons that made it a little more special.

“Tt was my first try of the season during homecoming and I had my family in the crowds to witness it all,” she said.

With the win, Dartmouth, who is ranked No. 2 in the nation, is now looking at toppling top-seeded Harvard University, whom they will host Oct. 23. Both teams are the only two remaining NIRA teams without a single tally in the loss column for the season.

“As we go further into the season, we’re constantly working to improve and perfect our craft of the game. There’s always something to learn from every game we play,” Ada said. “Harvard is always a big game to look forward to. It’s definitely gonna be a challenge as they always bring us great competition.”

Big Green men’s rugby win 21-10

In the men’s competition, Guam’s Matias Calvo started and suited up for nearly every minute of the game against Army, where they won 21-10. The Big Green followed up an easy win over University of Pennsylvania last week in their Ivy League season opener with a huge win over Army Oct. 10.

Calvo, a member of the Class of 2023, was part of the young squad that was given the opportunity to start after injuries to the starting lineup. The squad took advantage of a roaring Homecoming crowd to drop Army.

They play Northeastern on Oct. 16 as part of the 70th Reunion Weekend and then suit up for Harvard on Oct. 22.

Connecting with other Guam athletes

The win aside, Ada said it was great see the Guam athletes from MSMU.

“We’ve all been looking forward to this game since pre-season. There was a sense of pride knowing that there were Guam rugby players on the pitch together, who were former teammates and opponents all playing Division 1 Collegiate rugby,” she said.

Seeing the potential that island athletes are capable of reaching was phenomenal, Ada said.

“I just wanted to send a shout out to Lavona, Hanna, Jalana, Mara, Seiana and Taylor Paige. I’m so happy they’re in the league and can’t wait to see where they take rugby for MSMU,” she said. “It’s always a great competition with Guam players!”

Ever mindful of where Guam athletes aspirations lay, she continued to encourage those who want to elevate their level of competition, urging island talents to continue to work and reach for their goals.

“Playing collegiate rugby, or any sport for that matter, is within hands reach! I want to encourage younger players to keep training hard and follow your dreams!,” she said.

(Daily Post Staff)