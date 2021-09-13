With 17 Guamanians playing in 14 different competitions for their colleges and universities across the United States, sports are in full swing and islanders enjoyed much success this weekend.

With student-athletes competing in cross-country golf, football, soccer and rugby, Guam’s rugby players enjoyed the best results. In six different games, played at the NCAA Division I, USA Rugby Division 1AA and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics levels, teams with Guam players on the rosters outscored the opponents 344-10.

In Sunday’s most competitive match, Dartmouth College’s Ale Ada helped Big Green defeat the Quinnipiac University Bobcats 50-10 in Hamden, Connecticut.

“Now that we’re 2-0, our confidence levels are pretty high, but we make sure to never let up because the teams we’re facing this year are capable of anything,” said Ada, a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam. “Throughout preseason and during games, we’re finding our confidence level in ourselves and in each other. We know what our teammates are capable of, individually, and what we can do as a whole team.”

With Dartmouth outscoring its opponents 142-15 in the first two games, Ada expects next week’s game against the U.S. Military Academy at West Point to be a great test.

“We are constantly looking for improvement as the season progresses, so, going into Army, we can’t afford to underestimate their skills and the game they will bring us,” she said. “I definitely expect this game to be more physical, as it has been in the past years. We will work on constant pressure and discipline on defense and staying in the fight.”

Despite a slow start against Quinnipiac, Ada's intensity increased, which led to selfless tries for her Dartmouth teammates.

“We definitely had a slow start in the first 20 minutes of the match,” Ada said. “Once we focused on increasing the tempo of the game, we were able to capitalize on the options that opened up for us and we found our flow.

“I ran necessary strike lines that opened up space for my teammates to run. I also looked to attack the best space off the breakdown and I was able to set up many different teammates for tries.”

While both Dartmouth’s games have wildly favored Big Green, the lopsided victories have allowed reserve players to receive well-deserved game play, which will prove beneficial as the season progresses and players succumb to injury.

“I’d like to give a huge shoutout to our reserves who are always ready to come in and make a huge impact on the field,” Ada said. “The performance they constantly put on gets me excited for the future of this team.”

‘Curly’ levels up at Rio Grande

In NAIA men’s rugby action, Simon Sanchez High School graduate Gavin “Curly” Bejerana, playing in his first-ever college match, helped the University of Rio Grande Red Storm defeat the Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets 91-0 in Rio Grande, Ohio.

When Bejerana played for the Sharks, his unselfish play raised the level of his teammates. Now, playing for Rio Grande, nothing has changed. He still puts others first.

“I didn't come into the game thinking of individuality. I play unselfishly, and if I saw the opportunity to make our team score instead of taking it in myself, I would make the play,” Bejerana said. “This game, I played a bit passively and looked at the whole field and where their weak points were and let my team know.”

While the win was a nice plus to the start of his college career, Bejerana sees the season opener as a gauge of how he measures up against the competition.

“There is always room to improve and ways to make myself get to the higher level, such as strength, conditioning, knowledge of the pitch and understanding how to work my game with my team individually and together,” he said.

He also said the playing styles he experienced were different than what he had become accustomed to on Guam, and he is excited to incorporate new techniques he spotted into his game.

“Overall, the first game was a great experience,” he added.

“I would like to thank everyone for all the support coming out here, all the help from my family and friends and the opportunity coming from the Rio rugby staff to have a good education and college rugby experience,” he said.

Mount St. Mary’s blasts Manhattanville

After Sunday's Mount St. Mary’s women’s rugby match against Brown University was postponed, the Mountaineers’ reserves for the Brown game and B Team put on a scoring bonanza against the newly formed Manhattanville College Valiants in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

In three separate seven-a-side games, the Mountaineers defeated the visiting Valiants 43-0, 31-0 and 37-0.

“It was so fun!” said MSMU’s Mara Tamayo, an Okkodo High School graduate who scored four tries. “Just playing with my team and playing sevens for the first time since I left Guam. It felt amazing playing sevens, the game I grew up with, instead of playing 15s!” she beamed.

Because most of MSMU’s fall 15s season and all of the spring sevens season were canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tamayo relished the opportunity to play sevens. And after such a long COVID-inspired break, she just loved being back on the field.

“It was so great being back on the pitch after so long!” she said. “Since COVID, we haven’t had the chance to play sevens. “This was my very first time playing sevens at The Mount, and it was so amazing to be back in my element.”

Tamayo, who enjoys the open field and breakaway potential afforded by fewer obstacles on the field, hopes to see more sevens action.

“I hope there are more sevens games this season!,” she exclaimed. “I would love for all the Guam girls to play sevens all at once for all of us, to shine in our element we grew up in, all together!”

Currently, there are five other women from Guam on MSMU’s rugby roster.

Men’s soccer struggles

After losing its first three games of a four-game road trip, the Muskingum University men’s soccer team hoped to rebound against Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio.

But against the nation’s No. 10-ranked NCAA D3 Lords, the Fighting Muskies flopped 10-1.

“The game against Kenyon was very fast-paced and eye-opening to all of us,” said sophomore Morgan McKenna, a graduate of Father Duenas Memorial School. “It’s a great experience playing against the top teams in the nation. We are only getting better and finding our weaknesses when we play these teams.

“We plan on taking this experience against Kenyon and getting our first preseason win against Waynesburg.”

The Muskies, Sept. 16 (Guam time), will play their home opener against the Waynesburg College Yellow Jackets in New Concord, Ohio.

In Muskingum’s first four games, the Muskies have been outscored 25-3.

“We are very excited to play our first game at home against Waynesburg. It will be a great match and our expectations going in it is to win and score goals.”

Micah Hennegan's Bruins

In Sunday's men's soccer game between the Bob Jones University Bruins and the Converse College Valkyries, Micah Hennegan and the Bruins suffered their first loss of the season 4-0.

The Bruins, after four games, are 2-1-1.

"Our first loss was a lesson," Hennegan said. "We got outworked. We have a lot of quality, but we just need to unlock it."