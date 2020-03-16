In response to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declaring a public health emergency on Saturday, the Guam Running Club has canceled all upcoming races.

The decree - issued hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the 2019 novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19 - is an effort to help curb the spread of the disease.

“We support the governor's decision, and trust that she is protecting our community health,” GRC stated in a news release. “Our sacrifice lessens the demand on our limited health care system and reduces the risk of exposure to emergency service teams.”

The GRC events that are affected are the GRC Marathon, the GRC Perimeter Relay and community-hosted 2K and 5K races.

We will continue our race schedule when the situation becomes safe for participation, GRC stated in its news release.

Mandated in the public health emergency, beginning 5 p.m. Wednesday, social events with 100 people or more are banned.

“We help each other by following the best advice of maintaining social distance,” stated the GRC news release. “We encourage you to maintain your healthy lifestyle as safely as possible and follow the prevention advice provided by health care professionals. …

“Be safe and diligent. Good habits will keep us healthy. We hope to see you all soon at the starting line.”