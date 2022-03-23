It had been nearly three years since the Guam Running Club hosted the Guam Marathon and Ekiden Relay. So when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lifted limits on outdoor congregation and social gathering, GRC President Richard Taitague scrambled to re-launch the island’s longest-running marathon.

With less than two weeks to plan the GRC 49th Guam Marathon, Taitague put out the word and the rest - as they say - is history. Although the nearly half-century old race didn’t draw too many athletes, many posted blazing times, pounding the pavement from the University of Guam in Mangilao and finishing at Nimitz Beach in Hågat.

“We had a low turnout, because, you know, it was a last-minute thing when the governor announced that the island was open,” Taitague said. “The overall view was that people looked good.”

But not all runners shared Taitague’s sentiment - not all runners looked good. Before they were declared champions, Men’s Open Division winner Nathan Brown and Women’s Open Division champion Sharon Hawley had to first overcome physical illness and pain.

As Hawley began making her way down south, her trusted body began to ache.

“My greatest challenge was in Piti,” she said. “We ran out towards the Port and it felt like forever to just turn around and come back. I got a side stitch and I had to become comfortable with the uncomfortable. I just kept thinking positive, pretending I could hear my friends telling me: ‘You got this.’

“Eventually the pain went away and I was able to pick it up again for a strong finish,” added Hawley, a 35-year-old mother of five who blitzed the course in three hours, 18 minutes, 30 seconds.

Hawley, an accomplished marathon runner who completed the 2021 Chicago Marathon in 3:08:41, was satisfied with her performance at the Guam Marathon and pleased how she was able to push herself without any spectators shouting words of encouragement.

“I am happy with my overall time. It’s not always about the time, but the journey to get to the finish,” Hawley said.

“My goals were to overcome the mental struggle,” she added. “At big races stateside you have a crowd, 1000s of people cheering you on and a huge support system. I knew this race would be 26.2 miles solo. Yes, there are stops for water, but not the typical cheering and motivation. I feel so accomplished to have gotten the time I did in Guam.”

She said that the mental challenges and heat were not easy to overcome.

“Our marathon is probably the hardest marathon in the region,” said Taitague, adding that the runners were telling him, although the sun had not yet risen, they “could really feel the heat, especially the new runners that were new to the island.”

“They were so excited to run the marathon but I think they weren't ready for the heat,” added Taitague.

As Hawley, 21 other solo runners and five relay teams braved the elements, Nathan Brown was the first male runner to cross the finish line.

Brown, in 2:50.24, set a person record. And, like Hawley, he had to overcome adversity. As the number of logged miles increased, so did stomach discomfort.

“My greatest obstacle during this marathon was fighting the urge to drop from the race due to stomach problems which caused me to throw up a couple times and walk at one point,” Brown said. “Arthur Toves (fellow runner) told me to just get to the next aid station and take a minute. After taking a breather and drinking lots of water, I was mentally back in the pursuit of getting under three hours.

Brown told The Guam Daily Post that his goal was to finish sub-2:45. Only a handful of minutes off of his goal, setting a new PR more than made up for it.

“I am absolutely happy with my time!” he beamed. “Despite not getting the time I expected to get, I still got a new best time in the marathon.”

“My goal was to run under 2 hours and 45 minutes. If you can run under that, you are considered 99% faster than other athletes. You have to run 6:17 per mile to achieve this feat,” he said.

While the endurance runner’s feat would make even the most-seasoned marathon runner envious, Taitague was blown away by his performance, especially since he was a last-minute edition to the race.

“He only registered for the race a day before the marathon,” Taitague said.

Although the race lacked the number it had in past years, it served as a beacon of hope that the pandemic may soon be over.

“I appreciate Guam Running Club for continuing to host the event despite the small number of people registered to run the full marathon,” Brown said. “I look forward to April 9, where GRC will hold its “Run Back to Normal 2K and 5K.

“I can’t wait to see how the running community was before I arrived to Guam, “ added Brown, a member of the U.S. Air Force who was assigned to Guam at the start of the pandemic.

“People are coming up beaming,” Taitague said. “They’re just so grateful that they're all running again.”