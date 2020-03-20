Guam's baseball world ranking rises to No. 36

The World Baseball Softball Confederation announced on Thursday that Guam’s baseball world-ranking increased to No. 36.

The WBSC, on its website, stated that out of the 84 ranked teams, Guam’s 16-spot leap is the largest.

“It’s really remarkable that a country as small as ours can develop the caliber of baseball players that we are developing,” said Bob Steffy, the president of the Guam Major League.

It’s really quite an accomplishment, he said.

"It’s the first time we’ve been ranked higher than New Zealand,” he added.

New Zealand, three spots lower, is world ranked No. 39.

In January, Guam stunned the sporting world when it beat New Zealand in the 15U Oceania Qualifier gold medal game, at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña. With Nolan “Princess” Babauta on the mound, during a 12-0 romp, the 14-year-old winning pitcher fanned eight batters and put the region on notice.

“After we won the tournament, we expected to rise in the world, but we didn’t expect to rise this much,” Steffy said.

Guam’s success is directly related to how well its teams do in international tournaments. With limited finances and the new coronavirus limiting competition, Guam’s ranking is not likely to jump much higher anytime soon.

“I think, regionally, we’re where we want to be,” Steffy said.

“Our problem, in Oceania, unlike Europe where they have friendly competition that gives ranking points, it’s very difficult ... because of the cost of travel.

“The more competition that we can generate, the better we are going to be.”