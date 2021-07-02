Elmer Prudente will soon leave for a chess player’s trip of a lifetime. Guam’s Prudente will face grandmasters in the FIDE World Cup, which runs from July 10 through Aug. 8 in Sochi, Russia.

Prudente is one of more than 200 chess players who won in their respective districts to secure their spots in the global competition. Prudente competed earlier in March in a qualifying chess tournament that was a hybrid, with some competitors playing online.

As a candidate master, Prudente did extremely well in the tournament and placed fourth. In the upcoming FIDE World Cup, because the other three chess players from the Oceania zone aren’t able to make it, Prudente was tapped to compete.

It’ll be the first time that a member of the Guam Chess Federation will be attending the FIDE World Cup, according to the federation.

Prudente said he’s excited and nervous.

“All my competitors are grandmasters and higher rank,” Prudente said. “I’m only a candidate master.”

Although not yet a grandmaster, Prudente isn’t new to the big leagues of chess. The 55-year-old has been a chess player for years. In 1989 he was a champion in his category in the U.S. Open in Long Beach, California, he said. But after he moved to Guam, there wasn’t much chess activity so he took a hiatus for about 20 years. Then, after his son graduated from college about two years ago, he found he had more time on his hands and decided to return to his long-favored game.

He and other Guam Chess Federation members play every week.

His upcoming competition in Russia proves Prudente's skills are still sharp. He said he’s leaving Guam for the FIDE World Cup the first week of July.

He’s been spending his time ahead of the tournament practicing every day and studying his first opponent’s moves so he can get ahead. The competition bracket has been posted online and Prudente’s first match is against Russian player Sanan Sjugirov.

There’s not as much government support for chess compared to other sports, so Prudente and the Guam Chess Federation are doing what they can to support the cause, calling on the community to help raise funds for the competition. Prudente’s son even created a GoFundMe campaign with a $3,000 goal to help his father.