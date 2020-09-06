Team Guam’s Jonathan Galloway recently signed with his second professional basketball team, joining the KK Zadar – a member of the Adriatic Basketball Association that competes in the ABA League and the Croatian League.

“This opportunity is nothing but a blessing,” said Galloway, a key component of the island’s newfound success on the hardwood at the Pacific Games and the FIBA qualifiers.

With COVID-19 reshaping the sport and the way it’s played across the globe, Galloway said he feels fortunate to have a job.

“The pandemic has definitely changed the professional basketball market. Many of my friends and former teammates are still back home,” he said. “I was excited when I heard the news. KK Zadar is a well-respected team out of Croatia.”

Galloway has been in Croatia since Aug. 15. After a mandatory quarantine, he finally got to hit the hardwood, getting reps and feeling his way with his new teammates.

Galloway, who’s known for being a team player, said he is looking forward to being a part of the Zadar roster.

“The energy around the team is great. We are a young team, but that factor shouldn’t hold us back,” he said. “I am looking forward to being a big contributor to the team – doing whatever it takes to help us win.”

With the season slated to start Sept. 19, Galloway said there have been talks to multiple bubbles – similar to the NBA bubble in Orlando – as a way to protect the athletes and give the fans what the way.

However, that’s all up in the air, he said, adding there has been nothing definite said about how the games will proceed.

A rookie season of growth

The recent UC Irvine grad played his rookie season with the Bakken Bears in Denmark after playing with Team Guam in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

“My rookie season with the Bakken Bears was a success. As a team, we performed very well. We were crowned champions of the Danish league and we made it to the final four of the FIBA Euro Cup,” Galloway said.

The season was a crucial personal stepping stone in elevating his game play, he said. According to the Bakken Bears’ statistical site, the rookie Galloway, who played an average of 21.5 minutes per game, averaged an efficiency rating of 13.6 over the 20-game season – 8.2 points per game, 8.9 rebounds per game, 1.5 blocks per game and 1.2 assists per game.

“Playing with high-level players and against elite competition only helped my development. I got lucky starting off with a great organization like Bakken,” he said. “I’m going to miss my teammates and those who supported our team. But I’m excited to start a new journey with Zadar.”

COVID-19 changes summer plans

When the offseason rolled around this past summer, Galloway said he was looking forward to working out at his alma mater and honing his game play.

“But the virus shut everything down virtually the whole time I was in the states. As a result, I had to workout at local parks and schools,” he said. “A good portion of my summer was spent getting up shots at outdoor courts or running around the neighborhood.”

With COVID-19 closing doors and sending people home, Galloway, who relies on his relationship with his faith and his family to keep him centered, took the time to spend time with his family.

“I was able to see my family for a good amount of time. Like many others, I was able to spend quality time with everyone because of the stay-at-home orders,” he said. “Thankfully, my family is doing well.”

Playing with Team Guam

Galloway, who last suited up for Guam in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers against New Zealand earlier this year, said playing for Guam is an honor and one that he hopes to continue.

“I always look forward to competing for Guam,” he said. “But obviously the virus has made things difficult. So I will see what the details are when it gets closer to the FIBA windows.”

When asked what Guam could improve upon moving forward, when games finally return to the hardwood.

Overall, he said, it’s a matter of building and improving what’s already present in the roster.

“(The NZ game) was the first time we competed with that roster,” he said. “Building chemistry and continuing to practice will only make us better.”

Galloway thanked those on island who have continually shown support for him in his journey.

“ Thank you Coach (E.J.) Calvo, Guam Basketball and the rest of the island for always embracing me. It’s an honor wearing Guam on my chest,” he said. “The future for Guam basketball is bright! I’m looking forward to being a big part of that. … God bless!”