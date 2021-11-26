Guam’s Hennegan earns national title with Bob Jones University

Guam’s Micah Hennegan earned his first National Christian College Athletic Association Division II National Championship title as Bob Jones University edged out Randall University 2-1 last weekend.

“It feels amazing! We were wanting this ever since we lost in the semifinals last year,” Hennegan said after the win. “It was a journey, and we finished the job.”

Hennegan said he was elated to hoist the winning flag with his teammates in celebration.

“My goal this season was to win a national championship. So I guess we did achieve this goal,” he said.

The Bruins came into the match, riding high on a six-game win streak. The last time the two teams met was in the 2020 national tournament, and the Saints defeated the Bruins in double overtime in their semifinal match. The loss and the work the team had put in to come back this season made the win more special, head coach Greg Fulton said on the Bruins media page after the game.

“We give all honor to God. It was evident his hand was on us this season. I really don't have the words to describe this group of players,” he said, “Every single guy on our roster has had a huge impact on winning this championship, and I could not be more proud. This is a very special group that will go down in Bruins history for a long time!”

This season was the best in the program’s history, capping a win streak with a South Region Championship and a national title – the first time the men's soccer team has been able to capture both in the same season.

"We made history. We made lifelong memories, and most importantly, we got the job done,” coach Fulton said via the Bruins website. “Congratulations Bruin Nation! Soli Deo Gloria."