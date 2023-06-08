Guam’s Jaden Francis’ sophomore season on the University of Puget Sound’s men’s swimming team didn’t exactly go according to plan, but he still had a couple of first-place finishes and remained close to his personal best times.

“I think the way I could sum up this season … would be: road bumps,” said Francis, who, throughout the season, battled injury and illness. “There have been a lot of factors that were out of my control this year that definitely inhibited my consistency in training. I got a concussion my first three weeks of training and the rest of the season I was sick on three different occasions.”

Francis said that he got sick at school and during winter break. In all, he was stuck in bed for nearly three weeks. Heading into the Northwest Conference championships, Francis was still not 100%, but competed.

“In hindsight, I think being sick for that long, only two to three weeks before our championship meet and still being around my best times was fine, but I personally wanted a lot more out of this season,” said Francis, who, in 51.55 seconds, placed eighth in the 100-meter butterfly.

He said that because of those “road bumps” that marked his season, he can look at that time and concede it was a solid performance, especially considering the circumstances leading up to the meet.

“However, that field has gotten ridiculously fast this past year, and if I want to be up there in that conversation for being on that podium, going a 51 isn’t going to cut it,” he said. “I think that performance has left me motivated for next year to not be in that same position.”

Healed from the concussion and with the rest of his ailments behind him, Francis is looking forward to representing Guam at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands and two world championships, and possibly the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“I am hitting my five-year residency for Guam this year, so I am now eligible to represent Guam at international competitions,” Francis said. “I am more than excited to potentially be representing this island at some big meets this year. … Hopefully, I will have the opportunity to go and represent this island to the best of my ability.”

Reflections in the water

While Francis’ freshman year was filled with self-doubt and adjusting to competing in the NCAA Division III, and his second season wasn't filled with personal records, his sophomore season brought tremendous insight, personal growth and belief in himself as a student-athlete.

“Last year, I was kind of overwhelmed by the competition when I made those finals and was sitting in the ready room getting ready to race,” said Francis, reflecting on his frame of mind while getting ready to compete in the NWC championships in his freshman season. “This year, I made sure I wasn’t going to make the same mistake. I know that I’m right with these guys and I felt confident in that and was more excited to race.”