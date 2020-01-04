Although the high school wrestling season ended a couple of weeks ago, nearly 60 determined athletes, representing many schools, weren’t quite ready to hang up their boots.

On Thursday, at Steel Athletics gym in Tamuning, the Phoenix Wrestling Club gave some of Guam’s most dedicated athletes one more roll on the mat.

With many of Guam’s elite wrestlers home for the holidays, others having never left, several of the island’s best-ever athletes assembled for a two-hour clinic. In a never-before-seen collection of internationally experienced talent, Jose Cruz, Michael Shinohara, Maria Dunn, Nainoa Calvo, Pavin Blas, Cyril Maravilla and Kaleo Gambala shared years of knowledge with the young athletes.

“We invited all these wrestlers, from around the island, to come and train with some of the top wrestlers here on Guam, and some of the top coaches,” said Shinohara, the event’s host instructor. “What we hope to achieve is to inspire these wrestlers to continue to wrestle offseason, and make this something that they are going to stick with.”

For Cruz, a two-time NAIA national champion and All-American who attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Arizona, returning to Guam and teaching the island’s youth offered a chance to share what it takes to advance to the next level. It also allowed him to teach some advanced wrestling techniques, and show how to make the sport fun.

“I think my main point, honestly, I’m trying to get across to people is the importance of trying to find some type of move or some kind of flow that they can fall in love with, and have a passion for,” Cruz said. “For me, it was always pushing the pace, keeping a solid stance … and making wrestling look fun.

"Some people make wrestling look boring. … When you see throws, it’s fun. I want to keep it exciting.”

Early in Cruz’s career, he learned that to become a great wrestler he had to spend countless hours honing his craft and focus on a single sport.

“For me, I had to sacrifice family time, and I had to sacrifice other sports,” he said. “I love baseball, … but I sacrificed baseball because it got in the way of wrestling. I was always a three-sport athlete.”

For Shinohara, one of Guam’s most recognized wrestlers who has won medals throughout the Oceania region, the clinic offered the self-professed former “wild child” a chance to be a role model.

“I was definitely a wild child," Shinohara said. “Believe it or not, I have quit wrestling many times. But what brought me back is the type of person that it made me.

“It taught me how to work hard and that nothing came easy. ... It really teaches you something that I don’t think any other sport can.”

Seeing a boost of talent since competing in high school in 2007, Shinohara recognizes the sport for fundamentally bettering students’ lives. With more athletes hitting the mats, he is confident that the sport is churning out young boys and girls into mature men and women.

“Wrestling is very important because it’s changed a lot of people’s lives,” Shinohara said. “It’s changed my life. It’s taught me the basic fundamentals of living, of being a good person and working hard for everything you get in life. And, it’s taught me discipline.”

In between brief pauses from instruction - sweat-drenched student-athletes having earned a well-deserved rest - PWC co-founder Terry Debold smiled as he watched one of his former wrestlers listening intently to instruction.

Remembering when Jacob Wolford walked on to the Father Duenas Memorial School wrestling team as a freshman, where Debold serves as the head coach, he recalled an out-of-shape wannabe athlete with no experience and very little athletic ability.

“I have champions, right now, that the first day they joined our program they had no exposure to any physical activity whatsoever,” Debold said. “They couldn’t do a pushup, much less, run a mile.”

Fast-forward four years, a toned Wolford placed third in the 195-pound Division at the 2019-2020 All-Island championships and looks for any opportunity to better his game.

The soon-to-be FD graduate has come a long way.

“At my first day of practice, I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Wolford recalled, adding, “I noticed that it was going to take a lot of heart and a lot of hard work to get better at this sport.

“I didn’t know anything about wrestling, no technique, no nothing. … As I got through the years, I wanted to get better. I wanted to get at a different level than when I started. … I kept pushing. I kept going to practice, and that really helped me get better and develop as a wrestler.”

Lauren Lujan, a senior at Notre Dame High School who wrestled for the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, enjoyed the camp and walked away with a couple of new techniques.

“I learned a lot of new things that I liked a lot,” said Lujan, the 2019-2020 All-Island gold medalist in the 122-pound weight class. “They showed a couple of moves, and I liked a few of them. Some didn’t work out for me, but a lot of them did.”

Dunn, the lone female instructor, and Guam’s first woman to compete in wrestling at an Olympic Games, was happy to extend the season one extra day.

With all of the sacrifice and training that goes into wrestling, offering her knowledge was an invaluable, belated Christmas present.

“Kids work really hard to get into wrestling shape,” Dunn said. “They fall in love with it, and then, as soon as the season is over, they trickle off.”

“Wrestling is amazing,” she added. “I don’t know another sport where you are challenged so intensely mentally and physically. It really teaches you grit.”

Sharing that the sport also teaches patience and perseverance, Dunn was excited to open students’ eyes to the possibility of earning college scholarships and making a living.

“I would really like these kids to see, and understand, if they so choose, they could have a career in wrestling, and they could go to college for wrestling,” she said.

“The sport builds camaraderie through shared suffering,” she added.