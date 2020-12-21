When Capt. Joseph McFee placed a kettle outside a ferry dock in San Francisco, California, to raise money for the poor, he couldn’t have known that 129 years later Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman would be continuing his legacy, nearly 6,000 miles from where it started.

In 1891, Guam flew the Spanish flag, DC Comics was still 43 years away from creation and Guam Premier Outlets was more than a century away from existence.

Fast forward to the present day, more than ever, especially with the coronavirus pandemic souring Guam’s economy and stamping out it’s once-thriving tourism market, the less-fortunate need help.

On Saturday, Steel Athletics owner JJ Ambrose and trainers Miara Leon Guerrero and Jeff Mesa donned their favorite superhero costumes in a fundraising effort for the Salvation Army Corps Guam Red Kettle Campaign.

“I feel like this year, more than ever, we all need to do our part. We all need to pitch in,” said Ambrose, who was dressed as Superman as the occasional shopper popped a dollar or two in the kettle before entering Ross Dress for Less at GPO in Tamuning. “COVID hit Guam especially hard. A lot of businesses around the island and a lot of families are struggling at this time. And Christmas, it’s one of those holidays that you look forward to every year.”

“I like to see people happy,” he added. “I think of all the kids that look forward to opening presents on Christmas Day, and Salvation Army does a really huge part in providing that for every kid on island, especially the underprivileged families.”

Since opening its doors in January 2017, Steel Athletics has raised or has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for various charities, including an individual in desperate need of open-heart surgery, a coffee shop in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands destroyed by Supertyphoon Yutu, koalas displaced by forest fires in Australia and the neglected Tamuning Skate Park.

In October 2020, Steel Athletics donated a $25,000 Throwdown fitness rig to the Guam Police Department.

Nearly four years since opening its doors, Steel Athletics keeps giving back to the community.

“For us, it was just an easy decision,” Ambrose said. “Every Saturday, since Thanksgiving, we’ve been ringing bells for the Salvation Army - two hours every Saturday. This is our last day, today."

With one final opportunity to reach people, Ambrose and crew pulled out all the stops.

“I thought, I have a bunch of costumes lying around from different Comic Cons, so I asked Jeff and Miara if they would get dressed up with me.”

While Ambrose confirmed that ringing the bell has brought in less money than it had in the past, he and his crew remain steadfast in doing their part to make sure everyone has as merry a Christmas as possible.

“I know that times are tough for everybody, but I figure if we’re out shopping, we have a couple extra dollars to give,” he said.

“Hopefully this makes a big impact on the kids,” he added. “They’ll have presents to open up on Christmas morning because of the Salvation Army."

Locally, as the number of daily coronavirus cases continues to fall and the death rate is not spiraling out of control, and with the availability of FDA-approved vaccines added to the Department of Public Health and Social Services arsenal for its war against COVID-19, there is a sense that the pandemic may be coming to an end.

“There is definitely a light at the end of the tunnel,” Ambrose said. “It’s been a very dark year for businesses, for families.”

“I think we’re almost through this,” he added. “Obviously, we’ve got to keep the social distancing up. We’ve got to keep our masks on.”

For Leon Guerrero, who was dressed as Wonder Woman, ringing the bell was about more than collecting money for presents, it was about giving children and their families smiles and hope.

She said, "Honestly, I just like to see happy faces out there and to remind them that things are still worth living for.

“This is a time to come together as families and to remind ourselves there are still things worth fighting for.”

Since mid-March 2020, when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced Guam’s first coronavirus cases and placed the island on lockdown, the financial strain placed on gym owners, staff and trainers has been especially rough. A combination of patrons’ fears and government-controlled occupancy limits has proved devastating not only for the industry, but for all Guamanians.

“Everybody needs to be healthy,” Leon Guerrero said. “Our island needs to get out of this big obesity rate," she added, citing the negative effects of COVID-19 on the overweight and diabetic. “I feel everyone deserves a chance to get healthy.

“As long as the gyms are open and everybody’s out getting active, we have a chance.”

Mesa, a mixed martial artist who was dressed as Batman, enjoyed giving back to the community.

“Salvation Army does so much for the island,” he said. “I’m happy to do my part.”

“Never give up hope,” Ambrose said. “Merry Christmas!”