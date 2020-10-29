Make no mistake, the pandemic has been rough on everyone, forcing athletes to either adapt and stay in the game or sulk from the sidelines.

For Master Noly Caluag, a sixth-degree taekwondo blackbelt, and his students, quitting has never been an option. This past weekend, their 14-member contingent secured nine medals - four of them gold - during the 2020 Global Taekwondo Online Speed Kicking Championships.

“This is the biggest haul of medals that Guam has won - in recent history - for taekwondo international competitions,” Noly Caluag said.

During the championships, hosted by Philippine Smart/MVP Sports Foundation and Global Taekwondo Online, more than 1,000 participants from 23 countries, including powerhouses South Korea and the Philippines, competed in the virtual event.

Jed Caluag, a 23-year-old graduate from the Father Duenas Memorial School, said the competition was cool and it was fun participating in the new-concept tournament.

“It’s cool being a part of it and we got to go up against countries like the Philippines, Korea, India, Mexico, and the USA,” he added. “It’s cool that there were over 1,000 competitors. It’s cool that Guam - alone - brought home nine medals.”

Jed Caluag said that he is super happy, especially winning gold medals against other countries.

“We’re a small island. Small resources,” he added, sharing that the Philippine National Taekwondo Team also competed in the tournament.

:

Virtual competition realizes results for Guam

In what may be the sport’s first-of-its kind socially-distanced event, athletes performed and were judged on the number, quality, and technicality of kicks and punches within a 1-minute span.

“I’m very happy with the team’s performances,” said Noly Caluag, indicating that they had to overcome great challenges. “Due to the lockdown, our athletes had to perform and train in their living rooms, garages, or backyards. The other countries, who weren’t on lockdown, were able to use their gyms with mats, equipment, and full-scale training.”

After the 3-day tournament, the following athletes brought home gold medals in their respective divisions: Jed Caluag, Men’s Lightweight; Ryan Gaza, Men’s Featherweight; Christy Quintanilla, Women’s Lightweight; and Alyxa, Oftana, Women’s Junior Middleweight.

Noly Caluag said that the four blackbelts who struck gold were all from Guam Taekwondo Center.

The silver medalists were: Charisse Palaganas, Women’s Senior Middleweight; Elisha Schwartz, Women’s Senior Lightweight; and Christian Lobaton, Men’s Junior Lightweight.

Competing to a third-place, bronze medal finish, securing the final spot on the virtual podium were Angelo Moises and Joseph Schwartz.

Both competed in the Men's Welterweight Division.

Athletes who competed, but did not medal, were: Ed Lopez, Lyrwanna Mugol, Nathan Matienzo, Raoul Tomada, and Ashwin Thomas.

“We did well, considering the limited time we’ve had to practice,” Noly Caluag said. “Our taekwondo school has been continuing our training online with Zoom, which is how we’ve been able to train in preparation for the tournament.”

Jed Caluag, who lives in Hollywood, California and works as a software engineer, shared that training during the pandemic has been filled with obstacles. Normally, he would have prepared more intensely, but gym closures have been challenging.

“I had no gyms to train in at all,” said Jed Caluag, admitting that he was not in as good of shape because of social distance restrictions. “In preparation, I had to build a lot of stamina to do 70 kicks in a minute."

He said that to stay in shape he has been running, jumping rope and kicking on his own.

“It is a bummer that there are no gyms,” he said.

For Oftana, a 17-year-old senior at John F. Kennedy High School who has practiced taekwondo for six years, the tournament was her first-ever international competition and she expected little more than to walk away experience.

"I never really expected to get gold,” she said. “This was my first international tournament, so, I wasn’t very confident at the start.”

Oftana, like Jed Caluag, entered the competition not as prepared as she would have liked to have been.

“When I first started filming my video for the tournament, it was really hard because … there was not enough space (at her home),” she said. “My kicks weren’t that good.”

What she thought was not good enough to medal, impressed the judges.

"When I was watching everyone’s scores pop up, I was thinking, ‘Wait, what score was that?’”

“I was calculating in my head as everyone’s scores were coming up and when I realized that I had a really high score I was like, ‘Oh, I have a chance,’” she said. “I still didn’t think I would place gold."

She said that when the final results were posted, she was shocked.

“I didn’t really believe that I could place that high in an international competition,” she added. “I was really proud of myself.”

Oftana said that she would not have been able to have won gold had it not been for the tremendous effort from her coach and her teammates.

“I think the main reason I was able to stay so motivated and so determined during this time was mainly because of the team and my instructor, Master Noly,” she said.

She said that training alongside her teammates and receiving encouragement from them has been inspirational, but she is ready for the pandemic to be over.

“I do wish for some normalcy,” she said. “It’s really hard to stay motivated, like everyone else in this time.”

“Getting back to normal would help me a lot more,” she added. "It would just bring me back to a routine that I am most used to.”