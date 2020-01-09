Heading into Day 3 of the 3rd annual Micronesian Baseball Classic, both Team Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands were perfect, and, with identical 2-0 records, something had to give.

While Guam held tough through five innings, the latter frames got away from the home team as they fell to CNMI, 5-0.

With what proved to be the game-winning hit, AJ Lizama’s first-inning single hit up the middle scored the go-ahead run. AJ Lizama, who reached base three times and connected for two RBIs, had Guam seeing blue.

“I needed the hit for the boys, and I came through,” AJ Lizama said.

Unable to figure out Saipan’s pitching, a combined two hurlers allowing three walks and a strikeout, Team Guam settled for five base hits.

Leading CNMI, and garnering the win, Mike Muna pitched three scoreless innings. Franco Nakamura, relieving Muna in the bottom of the fourth inning, through four frames, blanked Guam.

“Today was a little rough, blue (the home plate umpire) wasn’t really calling some pitches,” Mike Muna said. “But other than that, I had the defense there. … “We were just a little bit late with the spark of the bats. But other than that, the team performed well.

“I just had to wait for the batters to adjust. They’ve never seen some of these pitchers before. It’s not a lot of the veterans that usually play for Team Guam.”

Fans looking to check out the action, presented by Guam Major League Inc., and Department of Parks and Recreation, can see the same two teams battle for playoff seeding today, at 2 p.m. at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

In Thursday’s opener, Kosrae (1-2) plays Pohnpei (0-3) at 10 a.m. Pohnpei, looking for its first win, hopes to avenge its 6-5 loss to Kosrae.

Confident that CNMI has enough defense, firepower, and pitching for today’s game, AJ Lizama said his team is ready for the rematch.

“Our defense was there,” he said, recalling CNMI’s three inning-ending double plays. “Our offense was good. There’s nothing else to change.”

Trailing 1-0 heading into the top of the fifth inning, Guam’s pitching unraveled. With two pitchers carrying the brunt of the load, Johnny Cruz and Guaifon Terlaje struggled to find the strike zone. After walking four batters, Terlaje replaced Cruz. With bases loaded and two outs, a Terlaje offering sped between the catcher’s legs before finding the backstop.

In the seventh inning, with Terlaje still on the mound, CNMI tacked on two more runs. Tagging Terlaje, Henry Lizama, AJ Lizama, Fred Songao, and Darion Jones led the hit parade.

AJ Lizama, who went 2 for 3 and scored 2 runs, had his presence felt.

In the loss, Jobi Andrew, Guam’s starting pitcher, allowed one unearned run, struck out one, and walked a batter.

Shon Muna Jr., with two base hits, led Guam’s offense.