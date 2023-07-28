A dozen athletes from Guam and who have ties to Guam are competing in the Ultimate Ninja 2023 World Series Finals in Orlando, Florida. Deren Perez, a professional obstacle course racer from Yigo who has appeared multiple times and excelled in the hit television series American Ninja Warrior, is leading the contingent.

“My expectations have and always will be to show the world the talent, strength and pride of our island,” Perez said. “For most of our athletes, this will be their first time competing in an event this big. With that, my focus for them is to gain the experience needed for growth. I want my athletes to know where they stand on a worldwide scale so we can work on individual development for each athlete.”

Guam’s ninja team includes Perez, Nico Flores, Rai Flores, Christina Larance, EJ Larance, Troy Larance, John Penaflor, Mike Quitugua, Joann Salas, Marius Salas, Jacob Schwalbach and Noah Schwalbach.

The four-day competition pits participants against each other in several physical challenges, requiring athletes to climb, swing and dodge their way through professional-level obstacle courses.

“With nearly a decade of experience, I've incorporated my personal training regiment into our team practice,” Perez said. “This has proven successful through the progression of our returning athletes from last year's championships.”

Perez said that training for the event challenged his athletes.

“I've pushed my athletes to new heights, from physical and mental strength to precision techniques,” he said. “By the end of our training sessions, I've seen a significant difference in all the focused areas. The athletes can't believe how much stronger they've become and I am so proud of each of them.”