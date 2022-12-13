GUAM AT THE BIG GAME: From left, Cadet 4th Class Sebastian Bustamante, Midshipman 3rd Class Jewel Maigue, Midshipman 4th Class Jadrian Juico and Midshipman 2nd Class Alexander Saber hold the Guam flag at the 123rd Army vs. Navy college football game at Lincoln Financial Field Dec. 10 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Saber and Juico graduated from Okkodo High School. Bustamante graduated from Harvest Christian Academy and Maigue graduated from Guam High School. The Army Black Knights defeated the Navy Midshipmen, 20-17. Photo courtesy of Alexander Saber
Guam service academy students represent at 123rd Army vs. Navy football game
