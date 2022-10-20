One day after getting swept by Kuwait in their tournament-opening 2022 Davis Cup by Rakuten Asia/Oceania Group IV qualification match, Team Guam had much better results on Tuesday against the host nation at the Bahrain Tennis Federation in Isa Town, Bahrain.

In two quick singles matches and a doubles battle that went the distance, the Guam Men’s National Tennis Team picked up their first Davis Cup win in 2022, dominating Bahrain 3-0. In the first two singles rubbers, Guam only lost three games.

"We expected to beat Bahrain," said Guam Team Captain Torgun Smith. "Obviously, that helps our confidence."

In the first match, Guam’s No. 2-seeded singles player Derek Okuhama, 23, dominated Bahrain’s Essa Alqattan 6-1, 6-0. In every facet, Okuhama outplayed the 16-year-old Alqattan, winning a majority of first- and second-serve points. Whereas the Guamanian’s powerful, consistent serves kept his opponent guessing, his opponent only won 29% of first serves and an astonishing 12% of second serves. In fact, the teenager only won 6 points on serve.

Alqattan managed to hold his first service game, but the former St. John’s School Knights standout closed the match on an 11-game tear.

In the second singles match, Guam’s No. 1-seeded singles player Camden Camacho, a singles and doubles standout for the NCAA Division III George Fox University Bruins, easily handled Bahrain’s Youssef Ashram. In 1 hour, 4 minutes, the 21-year-old Camacho defeated the 22-year-old Ashram 6-1, 6-1. Like Okuhama, Camacho’s service return was at peak performance, allowing his opponent only 14 points on serve.

In doubles competition, the third and final match of the day, Okuhama teamed with Harvest Christian Academy Eagles' alum Mason Caldwell, who is on loan from Colgate University where the 21-year-old is a member of the Raiders’ NCAA Division I men’s tennis team.

Watching from the sidelines, Smith and Team Guam member Danny Llarenas cheered on Okuhama and Caldwell as they began cruising to what looked like an easy win.

In well under 30 minutes, the Guam duo dominated Alqattan and Faris Abdulhusain Abdulkarim Al Toobli 6-1. In the opening set, Guam had an easy time breaking serve as the team from Bahrain served seven double faults.

Although the Middle Easterners served five double faults in the second set, they pushed Guam to a tiebreak.

In the third and decisive set, Guam outlasted Bahrain 6-3, securing a 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-3 victory.

Although the dream of Team Guam and the other nations playing this Davis Cup tie is to get promoted out of Group IV to Group III, only the top team will advance.

With two more matches in pool play, Guam’s chance at promotion is slim. On Wednesday, after press time, the islanders were scheduled to take on Laos. A loss to Laos would certainly end any chance at promotion.

"Laos does seem to have a pretty strong team, especially for their first time playing Davis Cup," Smith said. "We have our work cut out for us."

On Friday, Guam will take on powerhouse Singapore. Although Guam has a higher world ranking than Singapore, 144 vs. 149, Singapore is highly favored.

"I'm confident we will we will do our best and I think, for sure, we will improve our world ranking with some wins here," added Smith.

In 2019, Singapore played in Group III, but lost tough matches to Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Kuwait. 2022 marks Singapore's return to Davis Cup after national pandemic restrictions prohibited the Singaporean to team to play Davis Cup during the pandemic.

The last time Guam and Singapore met, in January 2018, Singapore defeated Guam 3-0.

"We'll have to bring our best to have a chance to beat Singapore so we still have a chance to make it to the final," Smith said.

Regardless if Guam gets promoted, Smith is proud of his team's overall performance.

"The team is playing what playing very well," he said. "Against Kuwait, we had a couple of strong matches. I think we have the best doubles team here out of all the groups."