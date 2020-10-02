In a year filled with firsts and the birth of social distancing, 10 Guam Football Association staff members participated in Soccerex Connected, the inaugural global digital football business conference held from Sept. 21 to 25, made possible through a partnership with the Asian Football Confederation, GFA stated in a press release.

The conference, celebrating its 25th anniversary, is generally held in various venues around the world. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers opted to engage its members on a remote learning platform.

After a keynote address from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, topics of discussion and education included: governance; commercial, digital and fan engagement; commercial revenue and sponsorship; stadiums and major events.

“An event like Soccerex allows stakeholders with similar interests around the world to network, providing opportunities to introduce new ideas and products, and to learn from one another,” said Ross Awa, GFA assistant technical director. “I wanted to be a part of the Soccerex Connected conference to maximize the opportunity provided to us from AFC to continue learning during the current circumstances."

The conference, consisting of close to 40 unique live sessions, also supported nearly 20 virtual, roundtable sessions. Featured presenters included top FIFA executives, various football confederations and federations, leagues, media platforms, companies and nongovernmental organizations, among other industry leaders.

“I really appreciated the session on 'The Role of Education in the Professionalization of the Football Industry,'” Awa said. “As the modern game continues to grow, professional athletes are at the forefront of these developments. One focus that was presented during this session from the panelists was combining education through sport – ways for players to continue their passion and career in football while simultaneously playing.

“There are many courses and programs that … players can take to further their knowledge in football and, here at GFA, we offer coach education courses and workshops annually to support the growth of the game.”

In addition to Awa, participants were: Marvin “Ike” Iseke, general secretary; Sang Hoon Kim, technical director; Pavel Gubenko, high performance coach; Eun Jang, chief financial officer; Sam San Gil, competitions director; Dominic Gadia, elite player development officer; Kimberly Sherman, women’s football development officer; Jill Espiritu, media and marketing officer, and Bill Bordallo, special projects coordinator.

San Gil said the sessions he looked forward to attending focused on returning to the game and technological advancements for stadiums and other football venues.

“Soccerex was a great forum to hear from experts from around the world during presentations, while also having the opportunity to interact with them, albeit online this year,” San Gil said. “Once we are able to resume our leagues in Guam, I hope to apply some best practices and concepts I learned from the virtual conference.

"Many regions around the world have resumed their leagues with new-normal procedures, so it was great to hear about their experiences, as well as the different technology available today for the return to the pitch.

"I want to thank AFC and GFA for providing this valuable opportunity to take part in Soccerex this year, there’s a lot to digest from all the sessions," San Gil added.