In order to continue raising the level of football players on Guam, education is at the foundation.

Beginning in August, for interested coaches, Guam Football Association will be offering a C Coaching Diploma Course at its training headquarters in Harmon.

“The GFA C Coaching Diploma Course will provide coaches with the tools and techniques to be more effective in developing their players to succeed in the modern game,” said Ross Awa, GFA assistant technical director. “Participants will also get an opportunity to network with like-minded people within the coaching community to further explore and share their thoughts, through guidance and support from GFA.”

“Additionally, coaches will need to get a jump start to earning coaching certifications, as it will be a requirement in GFA leagues and competitions in the future,” Awa added.

The GFA C Coaching Diploma Course will be conducted in a four-part workshop, with the first part from Aug. 19-21. The course will continue the following week from Aug. 26-28. For about two months, participants will be logging coaching hours – with their respective school or club teams – before returning for the final module of the course from Nov. 18-20. This course will be the lone GFA C Coaching Diploma Course offered this year.

“Coaches will engage in multiple football topics that will ensure they are able to provide the appropriate information when developing players in their football environments,” Awa said. “The participants are also expected to take part in the practical sessions to gain firsthand experience in demonstrating proper techniques, while creating a safe, fun and positive football environment.”

Participants can register online at form.jotform.com/221809095065862.

Interested participants can also find the course registration page by clicking on the GFA C Coaching Diploma Course web banner on the homepage of the official GFA website at guamfa.com.

Based on the Asian Football Confederation Coaching Convention Regulations, the continent’s C Coaching courses, at a minimum, will be delivered through nine subjects: Philosophy, Player Development, Football Development, Teaching Football, Training Sessions, Management, Care and Welfare, Laws, and Work Experience. The nine subjects will entail a minimum of 60 hours of education.

Participants will need to have at least a GFA D Coaching Certificate from any previous courses held or have been part of GFA’s National Program as a player for at least two years. Participants must be at least 18 years old to apply. There is no cost to join the course, but all participants must be registered beforehand. The registration deadline is July 31.

The GFA C Coaching Diploma is one of many general and specialized coaching certifications that will be awarded by GFA through its Coach Education program. A GFA Level 1 Goalkeeping Coaching Certificate course was held last month and GFA D Coaching Certificate Courses will also be offered.

For more information about the course or coach education, contact Awa at ross.awa@theguamfa.com.