Guam soccer to send U17 team to San Diego

A team of 20 girls, mainly from Guam’s U17 training squad, will travel to San Diego to compete in the upcoming 15th Copa Del Mar Sharks Invitational Tournament, an annual Nike Premier Event, the Guam Football Association stated in a press release.

The Copa Del Mar tournament, scheduled for July 9-11, is a Class I Tournament, open to United States Youth Soccer Association, US Club Soccer, Super Y League, AYSO, and FIFA-affiliated teams. In previous editions of the tournament, over 300 teams had entered, some traveling as far as Nigeria and Italy, according to the tournament Web site.

“Competing in this tournament will be a great opportunity for the girls who have been training at GFA now for months to see the competition in the U.S., as well as potentially be noticed by U.S. college scouts and recruiters,” said Sang Hoon Kim, GFA technical director. “I hope all the players use this opportunity to assess the next steps in their development compared to their peers in the U.S., as well as to start thinking about their plans after high school and how consistent football development may help them achieve their goals.”

The 20 players traveling to San Diego are goalkeepers Feah Fejeran and Gabrielle Moser and field players Cailey Atoigue, Mia Borja, Madison Concepcion, Kalle Damian, Nevaeh Finona, Cadence Guzman, Olivia Haddock, Cassandra Kido, Isabella Lizama, Anita Manglona, Cadance Mansapit, Jamie Mendiola, Analea Meno, Victoria Rapadas, Dolores San Gil, Chase Stewart, Taylor Stewart and Hannah Tedtaotao.

Derrick Cruz, Hannah Cruz, Sheena Newell, and Jill Espiritu will join Kim as part of the traveling staff.

On July 5, a few days before competition is set to begin, the team will participate in a short training camp. According to the tournament website, all teams will play a minimum of three matches at the Del Mar Polo Fields and nearby Carmel Valley fields.