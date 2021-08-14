Guam soccer's top positions up for grabs

Guam Football Association executive positions – president, senior vice president and junior vice president – as well as one at-large executive committee member position, will be up for election at the organization’s upcoming Ordinary Congress on Oct. 20 at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa, GFA announced in a press release.

Guam Football Association member clubs have until 5 p.m. Sept. 5 to submit any nominations to the GFA general secretariat for the available positions. Detailed information regarding the upcoming election was disseminated to club presidents on Aug. 5. All nominees, at least 15 days prior to the congress date, will be announced via the official GFA website, guamfa.com.

Current GFA Executives are President Valentino San Gil, Senior Vice President Pascual Artero and Junior Vice President Joe Cepeda. The at-large executive committee member spot up for election is currently held by George Lai. San Gil is expected to run for reelection.

Based on GFA statutes, member clubs may submit nominees for open positions, with all required supporting documents submitted at least 45 days before the date of the congress. Supporting documents include the required nomination form, declaration of integrity form, candidate’s curriculum vitae, a Guam Police Department clearance no older than 10 days old and passport-size photos. Candidates must be supported in writing by at least two member clubs, as required to fully complete the official nomination form.

Per Article 41.4 of the GFA Statutes, for each candidate, an eligibility check will be conducted by the GFA Electoral Committee. Each candidate must be a resident of Guam with the intention to remain a resident for the duration of the term of office being sought and active in football for at least three years during the past five years preceding the election, among other criteria listed in the GFA Statutes. The same document also explains the election process in detail. The GFA Statutes Edition 2021 is available online at https://guamfa.com/contact-us/finance-and-governance/official-documents/.

Member clubs also have the opportunity to add proposed agenda items for the upcoming congress event by submitting brief explanations of the proposed agenda items and written support for the items by three other member clubs by 5 p.m. Sept. 5.

Current GFA member clubs are Crushers FC, Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club, ASC Trust ISA Islanders, Quality Distributors, NAPA Rovers FC, Sidekick SC, Southern Cobras, Southern Heat, Bank of Guam Strykers, Tigers, Tumon Typhoons FC, Wings FC and Guam Shipyard Wolverines.

The 2021 Ordinary Congress follows the 2021 Extraordinary Congress that was held Jul. 24 at Hilton Guam Resort & Spa. At the Extraordinary Congress, elections were held for two substitutes for the Electoral Committee, as well as members of judicial bodies. GFA Congress members also voted unanimously to approve the GFA Statutes and Electoral Code (Edition 2021) to replace the former 2010 GFA Statutes. FIFA and AFC applauded GFA and Congress members for the organization of the event, as well as confirmation that the newly adopted GFA Statutes fully comply with FIFA requirements and standards. The FIFA and AFC letters are available for viewing on GFA’s website.