By winning the Senior Softball World Masters Championship AA Division in Las Vegas, Nevada, in October 2021, Guam Islander Softball Association Guam Seniors 50 stunned the world.

Along with winning a ring, the accolades didn’t stop there. They also earned a spot in the Senior Softball United States of America Original Tournament of Champions 2022 from Feb. 11-13 in Auburndale, Florida. The three-day event, held at the Auburndale Sports Complex in Polk County, Fla, paired the nation’s top three 50+ and top two 55+ teams.

The players representing Team Guam are: Ken Ray Paulino, Keith Hattig, Jose Dibene, Glen Nelson, Tim Aguon, Wilton Acta, Pete Aguon, Gerard Mendiola, Ed Mendiola, Russ Maratita, Bob Meno, Joe Rivera, Herb Hattig, Ed Chaco, Manny Babauta, Lenny Neal, Troy Anderson, Dave Aguon and Vince Meno.

After Day 1, Guam won both of its games and, as they head into today’s double-elimination rounds, are considered the team to beat.

Keith Hattig said that the support the team receives from GISA is just awesome.

Hattig shared that the team is loving making a name for the island and playing the sport they have loved since childhood.

“It’s almost like reliving their all-star, little league days and just enjoying it,” he said.

“We've been having a really good bond, everybody's excited. Even getting ready to do this, when we were back home, even at our age, I pushed these guys to the limit.”

In Friday’s competition, Guam defeated Manifest 50, a 50+ team from Texas, 22-10. In Guam’s second game of the day, they beat the Longshoremen, a 55+ team from Virginia, 23-15.

“Today ... kind of started off slow for some of the guys and most of the veterans were, you know, pulling it through,” Hattig said. “And then later on, the guys got a little bit more comfortable, got a couple of butterflies out and started hitting the ball. And we played good defense, of course. So, you know, that carried on for us. We felt like we had a little bit of energy from where we left off in Vegas. So that was a good feeling.”

On Saturday morning Guam time, Guam will take on Team LBK, another 50+ team from Texas, and Salty Old Dogs, a 55+ squad also from Texas. If Guam beats LBK, they will emerge as the No. 1 seed and earn a spot in the championship game.

Hattig makes teammates take notice

Earlier in the week, Keith Hattig was selected as Guam’s lone representation to the tournament’s all-star game. The all-star-game, comprised of players 80 years old down to 40, had the older athletes play the first three innings. Then, in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, the 60-year-olds took the field. The final three innings belonged to the young guns, including Hattig.

As Hattig’s team trailed 27-25 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the 52-year-old former Minor League Baseball AAA player stepped into the batter’s box. With a one-and-one count, Hattig took the third pitch, a high offering that was called a strike.

“I let it go because I thought it was pretty high and I thought the umpire was going to call it illegal,” Hattig said. “I had two strikes on me. The next one comes in and I pretty much blasted a line drive out of centerfield.”

When Hattig crossed home plate, his teammates, many for a first time, recognized the slugger.

“I came into the dugout and everybody was - all of a sudden - rooting and talking to me.” He said. “Throughout the game, they weren't even saying anything to me.”

In Hattig’s first at bat, he had singled up the middle, nothing special, just a base hit. His second at bat was beautiful.

“Every time I go to swing, I pretty much go up there feeling good,” he said. “Was I looking for the home run? Not really."

Not only were Hattig's teammates unaware of his offensive power, they were equally uninformed of his defensive capabilities.

“They had me at first base, So I was like, OK. Whatever. Whatever works for me, it doesn't matter. I’m just there to enjoy the game."