The Satellite Beach Seahawks weren’t supposed to have made it into the Pop Warner Division II U12 National Championship game, but nobody told them that. Three weeks ago, they had lost the Southeast Regional championship game to the Oceanway Buccaneers 20-8 at Lake Howell High School in Orlando, Florida. The week before, against the Naples Gators in Naples, Florida, Seahawks star quarterback/outside linebacker Noah Flores had suffered what was thought to have been a fractured foot. And although the Seahawks won that game, Noah Flores wasn't at 100% for the game against the Bucs, and after the loss, figured that their season was over.

But, it wasn't.

Shortly after what was supposed to be the season-ending loss, the team received news from the Pop Warner head office that the Seahawks were being given an at-large bid to compete in the national tournament in Orlando, Florida. And, as luck would have it, Noah Flores’ injury was misdiagnosed and he was cleared to play.

With newfound hope and their ironman field general back in the lineup for the quarterfinals, the Seahawks defeated the Truckee Wolverines 34-0. After ousting the California team on Dec. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Noah Flores and the Seahawks advanced to the semifinals against the Wilmington Eagles. For a shot at the title, Satellite Beach needed to come up big against the tough North Carolina squad.

Prayers, miracles and perseverance

Against the Eagles, after 3-1/2 quarters of play and trailing 13-0, it appeared as if the Seahawks’ improbable season was coming to an end, this time for real. But with about seven minutes remaining in regulation time, and Noah Noah Flores’ Seahawks refusing to lose, the tiniest spark of hope set their desire ablaze.

And with hope, there's Noah Flores.

"I had to believe in my offense and I kept my composure by being relaxed and calm during the drives," Noah Flores said. "I wasn’t discouraged because I already knew they were tired and we still had lots of energy."

As the Eagles marched deep into the Seahawks red zone, opportunity knocked once. After a mishandled snap dropped from the quarterback’s hands onto the turf at Jones High School, Noah Flores recovered the fumble and the Seahawks took over possession.

“By the time they realized the ball was on the ground, Noah was already jumping on it,” said John Flores, 40, Noah Flores' father, who serves on active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard and graduated from Simon Sanchez High School.

But with 82 yards to the Eagles end zone, and the clock working against them, there was a lot of real estate to cover.

With the ball in Noah Flores’ control, the 12-year-old turned a quarterback-keeper into an 82-yard zigzagging, secondary-busting run for the Seahawks first score, fracturing the shutout and reinstalling a flicker of hope.

"In my mind, I had to think what I was going to do: either run the ball or pass it," Noah Flores said. "I decided to run and that led to our first touchdown."

After drilling the two-point conversion through the uprights, the Seahawks trailed 13-8.

On the Eagles’ next possession, the Seahawks defense forced a turnover on downs. Up until that stop, the Eagles offense was having a field day running through Satellite Beach's porous defense.

“That team ran on us all day,” John Flores said.

With 40 seconds remaining and 80 yards to the end zone, opportunity knocked twice.

With Camping World Stadium in the distance, the site of the Super Bowl, time seemed to stand still. But in actuality, with less than a minute remaining, anything seemed possible.

After two chain-moving, first-down quarterback-keepers - a 25-yarder and another for 20 yards - Noah Flores’ carries brought the Seahawks into Eagles territory. With a fresh set of downs, Noah Flores found wide receiver Will Copeland wide open up the middle for a 26-yard completion. On first-and-10 and 16 yards to the end zone, Noah Flores ran a QB-keeper to the left, making it out of bounds and stopping the clock at the three-yard line. With another new set of downs but only seven seconds remaining, the Seahawks had to break through the end zone. If they didn’t, their season was over.

On the next play, from shotgun, with 2.6 seconds remaining, Noah Flores ran to the right and scored the game-winning touchdown. As Noah Flores raced for the end zone, players, fans and parents on the Seahawks sideline ran alongside.

“Some of us parents were running with him to the end zone, screaming at the top of our lungs, hats were flying,” said Jessica Faculo Flores, 39, Noah Flores' mother, a John F. Kennedy High School graduate. “I was crying because he wants this so bad, so much emotion.”

With the win, a 14-13 dramatic, come-from-behind victory, the Seahawks will play Downingtown Young Whippets, a team from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, for the championship.

Noah Flores said the win feels great because his team has been working hard since late July.

"Our attitude and effort leads this team and lets us win," he said.

John Flores said he's proud of his son's accomplishment, made possible by a complete team effort.

“With our line blocking and everybody persevering through, he was able to get a couple open windows and take it in for two touchdowns,” John Flores said. “That second touchdown sealed the deal for us,” added John Flores, who also serves as the Seahawks defensive ends coach.

Jessica Flores told The Guam Daily Post that she is “beyond proud” of her son.

“This is a huge opportunity for the city of Satellite Beach,” she said. “It's a small, small community, and for him and the team to go so far is unbelievable. Our families and our supporters have been amazing.”

A big thank you to the Guam Raiders

John Flores told the Post that Noah Flores began learning how to play football with the mandikiki and manha Guam Raiders from 2014 to 2018.

“A lot of Noah's success and his drive to be better is deeply rooted in that Guam Raiders football team,” he said.

John Flores also said that his family is dedicating the season to John C. Flores, the star football player’s late grandfather, who died on Guam in February 2021.

“He (Noah Flores) just wants to make sure that everyone knows - back home - that he dedicates the season to my dad,” said John Flores, fighting back tears.