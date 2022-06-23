Guam is on the verge of making history in both men’s and women’s golf at the Pacific Mini Games in the CNMI.

After two rounds, Guam has a one-stroke lead over New Calendonia.

Redge Camacho fired a two-under 70 in round 1 to help Guam establish a five-stroke lead. Markus Nanpei shot par at 72 and Ivan Sablan shot a 73 to help Guam establish the lead. Louie Sunga struggled in round one with a 77, his score did not count toward the team. The top three scores per day count towards the team. Sunga came back in the second round and shot par to help Guam maintain the lead.

In Day 2, Sablan had the huge day, posting a 71. Camacho was the second man for Guam with a 75 on Day 2. Sunga finished with a 73.

“I didn’t do too good yesterday, but picked it up today,” said Sunga. “The good thing about this format is they throw the lowest score out.”

Sunga said the team is in good position to have their highest finish in history and the next two rounds will be crucial.

“It’s an advantage for us to have these Games in Saipan because it’s so close by as opposed to traveling far and dealing with different climate,” said Sunga.

“This format is different, it’s more of a team competition and I like it because we are not just individuals playing against each other,” said Nanpei. “I’ve been playing with all of my teammates for so long so it also helps that we are familiar with one another.”

The women’s team is still on the course and are currently in second in the team competition. Kayley Kang shot a 77 to lead the Guam team in the first round. Tyanna Jacot shot a 79 in the first round. New Caledonia had a four-stroke lead after one round.

In Day 2, Jacot shot a 77 and Kang ended the day with a 79.

Looking at the Games, Sablan said it’s been fantastic.

“The games has been an incredible experience so far and there are plenty of great players from all the islands. Everyone is ranked high in their island and to play with the best is a very thrilling and fun experience,” he said.

With Day 3 on the horizon and Guam clinging to a one-stroke lead, Sablan said his plan is to stick more of his putts and keep his long game the same.

"The round went well for me individually, still left some out there and looking forward to playing better tomorrow," Sablan said.

As for his team, he has no doubts things will be better tomorrow.

“They didn’t play as well as they’re capable of today. However, this round is going to fire them up to get back and play some good golf,” he said,

Redge Camacho who had a great first day Tuesday wasn’t too happy with his round on Day 2.

“Shot 75 today, not too good,” he said. But like Sablan, he acknowledged that there’s still a lot of golf left to play and Guam is still in the lead.

The Guam Daily Post's Arleen Mad contributed to this report.