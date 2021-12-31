Colleges with student-athletes from Guam on their rosters in 2021 didn’t win a national championship, they won four.

After stellar seasons playing and competing for their schools, several for the first time, six Guamanians from four programs and three schools, contributed to their teams hoisting the hardware.

Playing at the highest level of collegiate athletics, Dartmouth College rugby player Ale Ada, a graduate of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam, led the Big Green to their second National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division I title in four season. In November 2021, Ada helped lead No. 1-seeded Dartmouth to a 28-18 victory in the finals over Army West Point on the Black Knights’ home pitch. The win, in a bookended career separated by two seasons of cancellations due to the COVID pandemic, Ada’s stellar journey through collegiate sports, which earned the soon-to-be graduate titles in 2018 and 2021.

“I’m grateful. Never would I have thought that I’d be a two-time national champion, as well as a, two-time Ivy League champion,” Ada said. “I’m thankful for my coaches who gave me an opportunity to live my dreams and to show just a bit of the amazing talent that Guam produces.”

Also in rugby competition, Guam’s Keiani Pangelinan, a St. Paul’s Christian School graduated who played for the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, and Joanne Alvarez and Shiela Sarmiento, both Simon Sanchez High School graduates, helped the American International College Yellowjackets win the 2021 NIRA D2 National Championship, a 29-17 victory over the West Chester University of Pennsylvania Rams in West Point, New York.

“That feeling after that last final whistle was amazing,” Pangelinan said. “It felt like all our hard work and dedication all paid off. It was a feeling so unexplainable.”

For the other two teams to win national titles with Guam representation, Bob Jones University’s Hannah Cathey and Micah Hennegan, both graduates of the Harvest Christian Academy, each helped the Bruins capture National Christian College Athletic Association Division II National Championship – Cathey in women’s cross-country, Hennegan in men’s soccer.

Cathey, a member of back-to-back championship teams, cut 20 seconds off her previous personal best in the finale.

“I’m very proud of my team,” Cathey said.

Hennegan, after the 2-1 win over Randall University, told The Guam Daily Post that capturing the title “feels amazing!”

“We were wanting this ever since we lost in the semifinals last year,” Hennegan said. “It was a journey, and we finished the job.”