As the suspension of in-person education and interscholastic sports enters its third week on Guam, and the number of reported coronavirus cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to soar, it is unclear when fans will fill the stands and competition will begin.

But as the island wrestles with containing the virus and athletes are prohibited from rejoining their teams, Guam’s student-athletes are making names for themselves - but not here. This weekend, 26 islanders suited up for their colleges and universities in the mainland United States. From junior college to major NCAA Division I programs, Guam’s athletes are playing their hearts out, bringing pride to the island.

At the beginning of the pandemic, way back in March 2020, The Guam Daily Post kept local sports alive and fresh with senior profiles, reporting on the island’s most accomplished student-athletes. As sports restarted, the paper switched gears and began covering high school competition. Now, with competition on hold, the Post will keep the island informed on Guam’s college student-athletes competing around the world.

Editor’s note: All times, days, and dates reported will be in CHamoru Standard Time.

Dartmouth College women's rugby

On Friday morning, after more than a year and a half of lockdown, Academy of Our Lady of Guam graduate Ale Ada led the Dartmouth College Big Green women’s rugby team to a convincing 92-5 win over the Long Island University Sharks in Hanover, New Hampshire.

Fans interested in watching Ada can watch televised games on ESPN+. For television schedule and times, visit https://dartmouthsports.com/sports/womens-rugby/schedule.

Bob Jones University cross-country

Farther down the East Coast, on Saturday, Harvest Christian Academy graduate Hannah Cathey helped the Bob Jones University Bruins usher in their 2021 cross-country season at the BJU Night Classic in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I feel blessed to be competing in college sports with the situation around the world today,” the college sophomore said from her dorm room, trying her best not to wake her roommates after the late-night meet. “My goals for the season are to keep up with my studies and have a good attitude.”

Mount St. Mary's University rugby

With six players from Guam on the Mount St. Mary’s University women’s rugby team roster, the most on any one team in the nation, the Mountaineers kicked off the season against reigning national champion Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Although the Crimson defeated the Mount 53-5, it was the first time in MSMU head coach Farrah Douglas’ four-year tenure the team scored against the Ivy League powerhouse.

“We didn’t win, but I’m really proud of them,” Douglas said.

In 2017, Douglas’ first year at the helm, they lost 133-0. In April 2018, they were blanked 39-0.

“They are tough, indeed,” Douglas added.

Lavona Rae Aromin, an Academy graduate, now a senior at MSMU, is pleased with her team’s performance and looks forward to the rest of the season.

“We played so well, for being considered the underdogs,” she said. “Jalana (Garcia) scored a try during our game and we played the entire 80 minutes together. We work really well together, which I think is amazing because who would’ve thought AOLG and GW (George Washington High School) could be a badass duo?”

She added that she and the team played well, sharing that fellow Academy graduate Hannah Rojas-Rhodes “did amazing and was on point with her defense.”

We are a young team and we have so much room to improve, she said.

“We are the team that everyone should be talking about,” she added.

Avila University football

Early Sunday morning, with kickoff scheduled for 4 a.m., the Avila University Eagles football team defeated the Tabor College Bluejays 65-24 in Kansas City, Missouri. Joining the Eagles roster are Guam High School Panthers standouts Travon Jacobs and Jalen Thach.

For live games and stats, check out https://www.avilaathletics.com/schedule/57/5.

William Penn University women's soccer

Also, early on Sunday, Tiyan High School graduate Rylee Guzman’s William Penn University women’s soccer team improved to 2-1. The Statesmen, on their home pitch, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, defeated the Hannibal-LaGrange University Trojans 3-0.

Okkodo and FD meet in rugby clash

Also in Iowa, 156 miles northwest of Oskaloosa, Guamanians from opposing teams played for their schools and represented the island in a men’s rugby match.

After losing their season-opener to the University of Kentucky Wildcats 52-7, the Marian University Knights took on the Iowa Central Community College Tritons in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

In a game that was broadcast on Facebook, ICCC defeated MU 29-15.

Miguel Hernandez, a graduate of the Father Duenas Memorial School, is a freshman at MU.

Raykyle Taisague, who played briefly for the Okkodo High School Bulldogs in 2016, is a sophomore at ICCC.

To watch this and future Knights games, check out MU’s livestream at facebook.com/muknightsrugby.

Quakers tackle Pride in D3 football

In NCAA Division III football action, the Guilford College Quakers kicked off their season against the Greensboro College Pride in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Quakers, after surrendering the first seven points, defeated the Pride 21-7.

A roster/practice squad player for GC, Guam High graduate Andre “AJ” Johnson, is one of 23 wide receivers on the Quakers 99-player team. Johnson, a true freshman, listed at 115 pounds, is the team’s lightest player - by 25 pounds.

Bob Jones University men's soccer

In the BJU men’s soccer team home opener, the Bruins took on the Truett McConnell University Bears in Greenville, South Carolina.

Micah Hennegan, an HCA Eagles graduate, is a sophomore midfielder for Bob Jones.

Heading into Sunday’s game, the undefeated Bruins were 1-0. On Sept. 1, in their season opener, they had defeated Southern Wesleyan University 2-1.

After two 10-minute overtime periods and 100 minutes of play, the Bruins vs. Bears game ended in a 0-0 tie.

“It is frustrating when our team puts our 100% and not get the results we wanted,” Hennegan told The Guam Daily Post. “But instead of being discouraged, we are optimistic about the future. We learn from this game and move on,” added Hennegan, who played six minutes in the second half, received a yellow card and watched the rest of the game from the bench.

With a new coaching staff and nearly a dozen freshman, Hennegan is optimistic for the team's success.

“This was only the second game of the season. We have a brand-new coaching staff and 11 new players,” he said, adding, “it was definitely a learning experience.”

“I like to think of this game as a beginning of a journey, and we have to gradually learn and get better. We are still trying to figure things out. I’m learning to be patient and it is important for me to be a team player.”

Hennegan, citing scripture, said his most important goal is to give all the glory to God.

“It is important not to play for ourselves, but for the glory of God,” he said. “I like to think of Psalms 115:1: ‘Not unto us, O Lord, Not unto us, But to Your name give glory, because of Your mercy, because of Your truth.’”

To watch future games, check out Bruins' live feed at https://livestream.com/bju.

Fighting Muskies fall to Denison

In more collegiate men’s soccer action, the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies took on the Denison University Big Red in Granville, Ohio. With four Guamanians on the Fighting Muskies roster, MU looked to end a one-game slide. On Thursday, they had lost to Carnegie Mellon University 7-1.

In a physical game played underneath driving rain, Big Red took the fight out of the fighting Muskies. After two 40-minute halves, Denison dropped Munkingum 5-0.

To watch the Fighting Muskies and cheer on John. F. Kennedy High School graduates Christian Kido, Michael Castaneda and Noah Mueller and FD alumnus Morgan McKenna, livestream options can be found at https://www.fightingmuskies.com/sports/msoc/2021-22/schedule.

Macalester drops opener to Minnesota Morris

In other season-opening NCAA D3 football action, on their home field in St. Paul Minnesota, the Macalester College Scots hosted the University of Minnesota, Morris, Cougars.

Senior running back Kai Akimoto and sophomore wide receiver Brian Anderson, both FD graduates, are part of the Scots roster.

In a seesaw, back-and-forth contest, the Cougars defeated the Scots 32-30.

To follow Akimoto, Anderson and the Scots, check out weekly livestreamed games at https://athletics.macalester.edu/sports/football/schedule/2021.

Moorpark College Raiders

In the final game of the weekend, a junior college football game between the Moorpark College Raiders and Ventura College Pirates, Moorpark hosted the visitors at Griffin Stadium in Moorpark, California.

The five Guamanians playing for Moorpark are Chase Spotanski, JFK; and FD’s Kein Artero, Nate Mendiola, Eugene Arriola and Elijah Calvo.

Despite Moorpark's 62-3 loss, Artero finished with 103 return yards, caught a 47-yard pass and rushed for 10 yards.

Mendiola, with one interception in the third quarter, picked off quarterback Jordan Pachot.

Arriola, with four tackles, began filling up his stat sheet for a first time.

Spotanski finished with three tackles, including one for a five-yard loss.

The game was supposed to have been livestreamed on Moorpark’s YouTube channel, but technical difficulties made streaming impossible.

“Big apologies to all tuned in. We have had a major internet failure,” an administrator posted on YouTube. “Historically, our internet has been full active - however, they installed a new Wi-Fi connection that had failed.

“Moral - don't rely on Wi-Fi. We'll be requesting the reactivation of a hardline connection for next game. We do apologize for this. We have not been on campus for the last year-plus. We did not have the ability to test," the Moorpark administration added.