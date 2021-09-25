With Guam’s interscholastic sporting competitions on pause until around Oct. 15, the island’s student-athletes continue to make headlines while representing colleges and universities in the mainland United States.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and extending through Sunday, 27 of Guam’s most recognized student-athletes will be representing their schools in cross-country, football and soccer. From the community college through NCAA Division I levels and everywhere in between, islanders will be working hard to put Guam sports on the map.

Rugby competitions canceled

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2021 season, a women's rugby contest between the American International College Yellow Jackets and Yale University Bulldogs, The Guam Daily Post was informed just before press time that the game has been postponed or canceled due to COVID-related reasons.

The game was supposed to take place at 8:45 a.m. Sunday (CHsT), in New Haven Connecticut.

T. Fletcher, Yellow Jackets head coach, confirmed the game was called off due to COVID-19 on Yale's end.

The Yellow Jackets earlier game against Brandeis University also was canceled.

Fletcher shared with the Post that the game was canceled because Brandeis lacked a complete roster.

"All surrounding COVID," she said.

"It’s a tough pill to swallow when we train to prepare and get let down," Fletcher said. "AIC is in a good place, but tough to get games. Hopefully, things turn around this week."

The three players from Guam on the AIC roster are Joanne Alvarez, Shiela Sarmiento and Keiana Pangelinan.

Alvarez, a freshman who graduated from Simon Sanchez High School in 2021, had scored her first college try against Lander University the week before, but has been unable to return to the pitch.

"The best we can do is control within our program and keep hammering home the message to make sacrifices," Fletcher said.

"We’ll get through it together," she said.

To find matchups and game times, please see the accompanying schedule.