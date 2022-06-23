The Guam National Baseball Team earned a huge victory over a favored Palau team in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games final regular pool play game Wednesday night before a vocal crowd at Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Baseball Field in Susupe, Saipan.

By beating the previously undefeated Palau team 7-2, Team Guam shook up the rankings. Guam leapfrogged ahead of Palau and the Northern Mariana Islands for the top slot heading into the semifinals.

The victory was critical because it guarantees Guam at least a bronze medal. But the young Nationals will not be looking for a bronze when a gold medal is within their reach. The victory forced a three-way tie for first place with Guam, Palau and the NMI all with identical 3-1 records in pool play. The runs-scored differential enabled Guam to secure the top seed. Palau is now the second seed and the CNMI drops to third.

After the game, NMI coach Deron Gerard Untalan Flores said the win changed the game plan drastically for everyone in the top four.

“We were up and ready to play whoever, but this game had bearing,” he said. "We've got to be ready for 27 innings of baseball. We are going to focus on Fiji, not take them lightly.”

The goal, he said, is to focus on the plan, take care of Fiji, and work for the gold.

“We are going to play NMI baseball. … It’s how much we want it,” he said. “This is crunch time.”

Guam explodes in 1st inning

Guam scored six runs in the first inning and established the tone early against the undefeated Palauans.

Ashton Tedtaotao had a two-run double in the top of the first to give Guam the early momentum.

A base hit by Sean Egenias advanced Tedtaotao to third base. Tedtaotao later scored on a wild pitch to put Guam ahead 3-0.

Guam continued to tee off, with Javen Pangelinan recording a base hit and John Salas Jr. doubling to score Egenias to go ahead 4-0.

Shane Muña recorded a fielder's choice RBI and Brian Balajadia lined a shot to left to bring in Salas to put Guam up 6-0 after the first inning.

Starting pitcher Franklin Ninete Jr. had good defense behind him, but suffered some control issues in the second inning, allowing Palau to score via base on balls for a 6-1 score.

“Coach (Joe Tuquero) reminded me to keep my focus, settle down and stay ahead in the count,” said Ninete Jr.

Ninete Jr. regained his composure and recorded two strikeouts to hold the Palau team scoreless in the third and fourth innings.

Palau recorded its first base hit and scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning to make it 6-2.

Guam answered with an insurance run in the top of the sixth inning, with Jathan Muña-Burnes driving in Shane Muña via sacrifice ground-out to go up 7-2.

In the seventh and final inning, Guaifon Terlaje came in for relief and struck out two batters to end the game.

Ninete Jr. allowed just two hits and Terlaje came in for the save. Palau will have its chance to settle the score at 6 p.m. Thursday, with the winner of that game advancing straight to the gold medal game. Results were unavailable as of press time.

“There were some nervousness leading up to the game. But right before we started I had to flip that switch and turn it into game mode,” said winning pitcher Ninete Jr.

Terlaje said he definitely felt the pressure, closing out.

“Lots of pressure, man,” he said after the game. “But, this is the moment I have been training for. What was going on in my head is that I need to represent my island. I’ve been working at it for a year, even two years, to get here.”

Looking at the last batter for Palau, Terlaje said he told himself to focus on what he needed to.

“I just wanted to get that out,” he said with a laugh. “Now, we need to get healthy and prepare for nine innings of play.”

Outfielder BJ Balajadia said Guam won because the team stuck to the game plan, adding the work ethic from everyone on the team has been phenomenal.

When asked about the youth on his team and how people wrote them off, Balajadia said, “These young kids – they are the future. They can hold their ground. These guys show up every day to practice and they work.”

Commending their work ethic and commitment to practice, he said, “What we do at practice is what we do at the game. Not new. The guys work on their craft. … They may be young, but as far as their IQ and their game play, it’s up there.”

Looking ahead to the game against Palau, Balajadia said there is no real change.

Do the same thing and come back ready to play nine innings, he said.

Balajadia and Terlaje thanked the fans near and far for coming out and supporting.

“Shout-out to coach Joe and coach Sal, all the parents here supporting us and the ones who watch the games on YouTube, … thank you,” Terlaje said.

Gesturing to the departing crowd, Balajadia said, “Look at everyone that comes out to watch. It’s good to see everyone back and enjoying the game.”

He also thanked the NMI fan base that shows up to every game and the phenomenal grounds crew for continually making sure the fields are ready.

“It’s not easy to get the field ready every game, … they’re doing a great job,” he said.