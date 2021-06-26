Guam surfing legend Willi Byerly's photos will be on display at Tokyo Olympics

BEAUTIFUL GUAM: In this 2004 file photo, Matt Catling rides a wave at the Hagåtña boat basin. Guam surfing legend Willi Byerly, who took the photo, has submitted photos for a museum display at the Tokyo Summer Games. Photo courtesy of Willi Byerly 

Although Guam will not have a surfer representing the island at the Tokyo Olympic Games next month, its beauty will be on display for athletes and contingents to experience and enjoy.

Earlier this month, Yumi Kawamura, a representative from Surf Museum in Japan, contacted Willi Byerly, the former president of Guahan Napu Inc., Guam’s surfing federation, and asked him to submit photos of surfers riding waves at Guam’s most popular spots.

“Getting the call while driving to get a wheel alignment was pretty crazy,” Byerly said.

Byerly, happy to oblige, sent photos, which will be part of an exhibition at Tsurigasakai Surfing Beach, Ichinomiya town, Chiba Prefecture.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags