Local youth athletes continue to represent Guam alongside other islands in the Pacific at the FINA World Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

“On Saturday afternoon, the Guam athletes gathered together with coaches and athletes from all around the Pacific region for a special luncheon hosted by the Oceania Swimming Association,” Sandra Cruz-Miller, secretary general of the Guam Swimming Federation, told The Guam Daily Post.

Michelle Gallen, the president of hosting organization Swimming Australia, was also in attendance, according to Cruz-Miller.

She said the event marked the first time in 15 years that a world swimming competition was held in the region.

“Over the past week, Team Guam forged strong connections and friendships with their fellow athletes from around the region, including Palau, (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands), (Federated States of Micronesia), Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, and the Solomon Islands,” Cruz-Miller said.

Team Guam includes youth swimmers Izzy Poppe, Jimi Hendrix, Mia Lee and Amaya Bollinger. The teens competed in both individual and team events.

The international competition will see close to 1,000 competitors from 160 nations take part in over about a week's worth of different events.