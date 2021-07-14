Four Guam swimmers are bringing home some medals after competing in the SSAN Long Course Championships in Houston, Texas along with over 220 swimmers.

The three-day meet was held July 9-11 for swimmers 14 years and under competed. There were 16 individual events and multiple relays in this USA Swimming affiliated meet, according to a press release.

“After over 8,000 miles of travel and only a few days of training, we’re very

proud of our swimmers and the results of this weekend’s meet. In addition to challenges with COVID-19 and training without a long course pool, our athletes continue to show grit and their commitment to the sport,” said Coach Andy Lee of Manhoben Swim Club.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to join Manhoben alumni, Mike and Shane McCauley to train with Premier Aquatics Club of Klein (PACK) here in Houston.”

Manhoben results

Kicking off the three-day Gulf Swimming meet on July 9, 14 year-old Izzy Poppe advanced to the finals in the boys (13-14 age group) 200 meter Individual Medley and secured the 3rd place spot with a time of 2:24.21.

After taking the top spot in the girls (13-14 age group) 50 meter butterfly preliminary heat, 13-year-old Mia Lee continued on to the event finals clinching a bronze medal with a time of 31.74.

In the boys (13-14 age group) 50 meter butterfly, Poppe was unstoppable, taking first place in both the preliminaries (28.12) and finals (28.31).

Poppe also swam the 100m backstroke taking home silver with a 2nd place finish time of 1:07.34.

In the meet’s most contested event, the 50m freestyle (finals), Mia Lee took 3rd place (29.13) in the girls 13-14 age group and Poppe finished 3rd place (26.29) in the boys 13-14 age group.

Both Poppe and Lee advanced to the finals in all their respective events.

Keana Santos, 13, took 2nd place in her 400m freestyle heat (5:33.39), advanced to finals in the girls (13-14 age group) 50m backstroke (38.68), and went on to secure the 1st place finish in the girls (13-14 age) group 800 meter freestyle with a time of 11:22.84.

The youngest Guam swimmer of the group, 7-year-old Ninahi Lee, competed in the 10 and under division, swimming the 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle and the 50 meter breaststroke events.

The PACK, Manhoben alumni

McCauley Brothers extend Håfa adai hospitality with PACK-GU Manhoben alumni, now Texas residents, Mike and Shane McCauley have coached hundreds of swimmers with Premier Aquatics Club of Klein.

The McCauley brothers represented Guam in multiple international swim competitions, including the South Pacific Games, Micronesian Games and Kamehameha Invitational and credit their roots with Manhoben Swim Club to their enduring love for the sport.

Understanding the challenges of swimming through the pandemic and following the ongoing saga of Guam athletes training without a pool, Mike McCauley invited Manhoben swimmers to train with PACK in hopes of participating in USA Swimming championship meets.

“This is personal to me as I owe much of my foundation to Manhoben, Mr. Ed Ching, and the people of Guam. Our club is more than grateful for the opportunity to serve the swimmers of Manhoben,” said PACK Head Coach

Mike McCauley.

“Not only do the visiting families represent the best of Guam with dignity, but the cross-cultural value of the swimmers engaging and learning from one another is absolutely priceless! I will continue to search for ways to connect our two swim teams and our people.”

About Manhoben

Established in the 1970s, Manhoben Swim Club is Guam’s premier swim club. Manhoben works to promote swimming on Guam by equipping our youth with this life-saving skill and training them to compete in local and international events.

Lead by Coaches Ed Ching and Don San Agustin, the Manhoben family of coaches, parents and swimmers work together to develop the full swimmer and are proud of the academic and community achievements of our team.

Known for its rich Olympic tradition, Manhoben athletes including Frank Flores, Barbara Gayle, Darrick Bollinger, Chris Duenas, Pilar Shimizu and Benjamin Schulte have represented Guam in Seoul, Barcelona, London and Rio. Manhoben Swim Club is a community-based organization and holds regular practices at Pacific Islands Club and the St John’s School pool.

For more information about Manhoben Swim Club, visit www.manhobenswimclub.org.