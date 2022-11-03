Without a functioning public pool for training and hosting competitions, the Guam Swimming Federation turned to Andersen Air Force Base on Saturday to host its second meet in nearly three years.

Joining GSF at Andersen, local teams, including Manhoben Swimming Club and other military squads participated in the short course event.

“We haven't had a competition for like three years since the pool shut down,” said GSF and Manhoben SC member Mia Lee.

“This is the first one where I could swim with people that I live with on the same island. So it's really exciting. I woke up and I was super excited,” added the 13-year-old Guam national record holder.

Lee told The Guam Daily Post that her No. 1 goal in the meet was to have fun.

With hundreds of swimmers, families and coaches lining the pool under canopies, Lee was excited to swim locally, albeit at the behest of the U.S. military. For an athlete of Lee’s caliber, one of Guam’s best-ever swimmers, not having a pool has been a bitter pill. However, she makes the best of a bad situation and hopes for a brighter tomorrow.

“It's been really hard, swimming in the ocean,” said Lee, sharing that she trains with her swim team in the Piti Channel, which a color commentator at the 2020 Tokyo Games mistakenly pronounced as the "pity" channel. “It's not fun because there’s jellyfish in the current. So being able to compete, it's really nostalgic.”

Lee shared that she hopes Guam gets a working public pool, soon. She also thanked the military for hosting the competition.

“I’m super grateful,” she said. “Thanks to the Air Force base for letting us use your pool.”

The logistics of hosting any kind of event on a U.S. military base are never easy. Simply, they can’t just open the gate on a moment’s notice and hope everything works out. It takes a lot of planning, two months to be exact.

“I had to get permission, first, from Erin Criss, the pool manager,” said GSF volunteer Kelvin Francis, who is also a chaplain in the U.S. Navy.

“Criss, the head lifeguard here, has been very willing and very flexible and very kind to allow us to use the facility,” he said.

Francis said that he also had to garner permission from 36th Force Support Squadron Commander Maj. Jessica L. Zamparini, adding that she and Criss have been “great supporting us, allowing us to use the facility.”

“Getting access for everyone that does not have access was a lot of paperwork,” Francis said. “Everybody who requested access was background checked, and everyone was allowed to come in.”

Francis said that Guam is at least a year away from having a pool suitable of its own.

Currently, a task force is researching the feasibility of repairing and restoring the Hagåtña pool. The pool in Dededo, at the Northern Sports Complex, remains unusable and, if fixed, unsuitable for competition.

“Col. Frank Flores, RET. is doing amazing work trying to get it renovated,” Francis said. “Looks like we have a survey that says it is feasible to repair. So it's probably going to be about a year before they replace the pumps and the filters and all that to be able to get that back up. The Dededo pool is not really set up for a swim meet.”

For now, piggybacking on the Air Force is the best option. Francis explained that GSF held a meet at U.S. Naval Base Guam in September, but it came at a hefty price. He said that Morale, Welfare and Recreation Guam charged $3,000 to use its facility.

Francis told The Guam Daily Post that the GSF is going to try and hold one meet per quarter at AAFB. At least, until a pool comes back online in the government of Guam’s inventory.

“The Force Support Squadron has been great,” Francis said. “Maj. Zamparini is letting us use a facility for free.”