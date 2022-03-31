Guam Swimming Federation to hold time trials April 9

HUNGRY FOR HUNGARY: In this December 2021 file photo, Guam Swimming Federation athletes Israel Poppe, foreground, and Mark Imazu prepare for the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships which were held Dec. 16-21 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The GSF will host open tryouts on April 9 for the 19th FINA World Championships at the Ysrael Sports Complex pool at St. John's School campus in Upper Tumon. The FINA meet to be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 18-July 3, 2022. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post

The Guam Swimming Federation today announced the Spring 2022 time trials to be held on Saturday, April 9 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Ysrael Sports Complex, St. John’s Swimming Pool in Upper Tumon. Event results will determine Team Guam selection for the 19th FINA World Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 18-July 3, 2022.

Swimmers must meet the following eligibility criteria to participate in the GSF Time trial: maintain membership in an official GSF swim team; have five years of continuous residence on Guam; be 14 years of age or older by Dec. 31; meet the 2021-2024 National Age Group – “A” Time Standards for SCM 100-meter Freestyle (Womens: 1:07.09 and Mens 1:02.19). All interested swimmers must also contact GSF via email at amphibious.guam@gmail.com by Monday, April 4 to register for this event. Due to limited pool capacity, this will be a closed GSF event and spectators will not be allowed in the pool facility.

(Daily Post Staff)

