Guam Swimming Federation to hold time trials April 9

The Guam Swimming Federation today announced the Spring 2022 time trials to be held on Saturday, April 9 from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Ysrael Sports Complex, St. John’s Swimming Pool in Upper Tumon. Event results will determine Team Guam selection for the 19th FINA World Championships to be held in Budapest, Hungary from June 18-July 3, 2022.

Swimmers must meet the following eligibility criteria to participate in the GSF Time trial: maintain membership in an official GSF swim team; have five years of continuous residence on Guam; be 14 years of age or older by Dec. 31; meet the 2021-2024 National Age Group – “A” Time Standards for SCM 100-meter Freestyle (Womens: 1:07.09 and Mens 1:02.19). All interested swimmers must also contact GSF via email at amphibious.guam@gmail.com by Monday, April 4 to register for this event. Due to limited pool capacity, this will be a closed GSF event and spectators will not be allowed in the pool facility.

(Daily Post Staff)