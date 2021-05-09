Guam Taekwondo Center athletes to compete in virtual tournament

Edward Lopez, a second degree black belt in taekwondo, is one of 11 athletes from Guam Taekwondo Center who will be participating in the 2021 Oceania Taekwondo Open Online Poomsae and Flying Side Kick Championships starting May 15.

The tournament, organized by Australia-based World Taekwondo Oceania, will attract 495 players from 44 countries.

Other competing athletes include Ryan Gaza, Alyxa Oftana, Jed Caluag, CJ Lobaton, Lyra Mugol, Jaden Estrellado, Alessandra Leon Guerrero, Karsten Policarpio, Ely Catalan and Marc Solitana.

Guam’s athletes were trained by Michelle Caluag, a fourth degree black belt and certified International Poomsae Referee, and is headed by GTC chief instructor Master Noly Caluag.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, next Saturday's event will be the second international online tournament that GTC has joined.

In October 2020, coached by Noly Caluag, a 14-member team of black belts participated in the 2020 Global Taekwondo Online Speed Kicking Championships and took home four gold, three silver and 2 bronze medals.