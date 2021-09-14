The Guam Taewkondo Center is celebrating 19 years of excellence in the community,

The center, which has featured several regional and international medal-winning athletes, continues to host classes via Zoom and outdoor training. Despite the limitations of the pandemic's social distancing guidelines, the school's black belts have continued their training, They competed in five international online Taekwondo tournaments in poomsae, flying side kick and kyorugi kicking.

In less than a year, the athletes under the guidance of taekwondo master Noly Caluag, the school's chief instructor and coach for Team Guam, have won an unprecedented 15 gold, seven silver, and 15 bronze for a total of 37 medals.

In its last international competition – the 2021 Asian Online Open Taekwondo Poomsae and Speed Kicking Championships in July, Caluag's athletes faced 2,500 competitors from 18 countries. At the end of the three-day tournament, GTC earned nine medals – one silver and eight bronze finishes.

In their last island tournament, held July 31, 58 on-island competitors competed in Master Noly's Taekwondo Poomsae. Alyxa Oftana, a decorated international athlete, drew the most praise with her perfect high side and front kicks during the koryo, a taekwondo black belt form.

In a nod to the school's growth locally, Caluag formed a partnership with the Consulate of the Republic of Korea in August to grow its grassroots campaign, ensuring the sport will continue to foster its legacy of discipline, peace and victory.

“I plan to expand the children’s classes to continue teaching taekwondo at the grassroots level,” he said. “Children need to learn the basic skills of discipline and respect at an early age, which taekwondo offers.”

Guam, with an ever-expanding Korean population, may become a hotbed for the sport’s growth and a relationship between In Kook Kim, head mission of the consulate, and Caluag may prove fruitful to increase the number of local practitioners.

“Guam has a growing Korean population,” Caluag said. “It is important for the Korean consulate to get involved and help promote Korean culture and customs through taekwondo. This is useful not only for new Korean immigrants, but also for the locals and other residents.”