Guam Taekwondo Center competing in Philippines

Guam Taekwondo Center recently sent 12 black belts to compete in the 2021 Asian Online Open Taekwondo Poomsae & Speed Kicking Championships organized by the Philippine Taekwondo Association scheduled for July 10-12.

"This tournament will be a very challenging one. There are more competitors from countries who have produced world champions, but we will do our best," Noly Caluag said. "We have been training continuously since May and our spirits are still high from winning several medals in a recent international tournament."

Poomsae is a synchronized movement of attack and counterattack Taekwondo techniques using a variety of blocks, hand strikes, and kicks against an imaginary opponent.

"In a way, it is harder to compete in poomsae than in sparring," Noly Caluag said. "For the tiniest mistake, even the wrong angle of your hand or foot, you get deducted some points in your overall score. It is harder to recover. In sparring, you can still win the match via knockout, even if you are behind in points."

Speed kicking involves performing the most number of kicks in exactly one minute. Participants are judged by the technical difficulties of each kick, with head shots, and spinning kicks scoring higher than regular body strikes.

"The speed kicking tournament tests your speed, quality, volume and endurance of your kicks," Noly Caluag said. "It shows the best of taekwondo kicks against an imaginary opponent."

Competitors from Guam are Jed Caluag, Ryan Gaza, Ed Lopez, Alyxa Oftana, Jaden Estrellado, Marc Solitana, Adriana Sabinay, Karsten Policarpio, Alessandra Leon Guerrero, Lyra Mugol, AJ Dorion, and Michelle Caluag, who is also the poomsae trainer. Coach and head of Team Guam is Master Noly Caluag, chief instructor of Guam Taekwondo Center.

Alessandra Leon Guerrero, a 12-year old black belt, is competing in the 12-14-year-old Cadet Division. As of press time, she won third place for Team Guam in the poomsae competition, Guam's first medalist on Day One. Competition is ongoing until Monday.

“I expected this tournament to be challenging because of the competition I faced during the Oceania Taekwondo Tournament last month," said Leon Guerrero. "I prepared by constantly practicing my forms.

"With the guidance of Master Noly Caluag, his daughter Michelle, and my fellow black belts, they helped me to polish my techniques.”

The tournament attracted 2,500 athletes from 18 countries, including powerhouse entries from Korea, China, Iran, Philippines and Taiwan.

This will be the second consecutive year that Guam will participate in the Speed Kicking Championships. In the 2020 Speed Kicking Championships, Guam, coached by Noly Caluag, won four gold, three silver and two bronze medals with the gold medals coming from Jed Caluag, Oftana, Ryan Gaza and Christy Quintanilla.