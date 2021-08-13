In Kook Kim, head of mission of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea, invited Guam Taekwondo Center chief instructor Noly Caluag to his chambers on Wednesday to discuss how to grow the sport on Guam.

Caluag described the meeting as promising, inspirational and synergistic.

"I realized that even if we come from two different countries, but taekwondo can become a unifying factor,” Caluag said. “Taekwondo, a Korean martial art, has been a part of my day-to-day life as I have been practicing the sport as a black belt for more than four decades.”

Now, more than ever, we need to have peace and harmony, added Caluag, who has taught the martial art on Guam for nearly 20 years, including several years of physical education instruction at the University of Guam.

“Taekwondo can be our universal language to achieve that,” he said.

Guam, with an ever-expanding Korean population, may become a hotbed for the sport’s growth and a relationship between Kim and Caluag may prove fruitful to increase the number of local practitioners.

“Guam has a growing Korean population,” Caluag said. “It is important for the Korean consulate to get involved and help promote Korean culture and customs through taekwondo. This is useful not only for new Korean immigrants, but also for the locals and other residents.”

During the meeting, Caluag invited Kook and staff to experience GTC’s many upcoming events and tournaments.

“The consulate has agreed to support our school’s activities by their physical presence and speaking to the students about taekwondo’s values and Korean culture,” Caluag said. “They will be a major contributor as we celebrate our 20th anniversary next year.

Caluag explained that Kim first became interested in GTC by reading news articles about his students achieving success and winning medals in local, virtual and international tournaments.

“The Korean consulate called me when they read the news about our school winning medals for Guam in back-to-back online taekwondo tournaments amidst the pandemic,” Caluag said. “Honorable Kim was curious about our school and taekwondo on Guam, only having arrived earlier this year.

Caluag explained that, with the consul’s help, he will take a grassroots approach to increasing the number of taekwondo practitioners on Guam.

“I plan to expand the children’s classes to continue teaching taekwondo at the grassroots level,” he said. “Children need to learn the basic skills of discipline and respect at an early age, which taekwondo offers.”