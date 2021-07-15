After winning seven gold, two silver and two bronze medals during the 2021 Oceania Taekwondo Open Online Poomsae and Flying Side Kick Championships last May, Guam Taekwondo Center coach master Noly Caluag wasted no time in joining another tournament to keep the momentum going.

Twelve black belts from Guam Taekwondo Center donned their dobok (uniforms) and competed in the 2021 Asian Online Open Taekwondo Poomsae and Speed Kicking Championships this past weekend.

“As the biggest continent, Asia has produced an overwhelming majority of taekwondo’s world champions, mostly from South Korea," Noly Caluag said.

Competing against the world's best would 'not be an easy task,” added Noly Caluag, who competed in the 1982 Asian Taekwondo Championships in Taiwan as the middleweight representative of the Philippines.

“Facing 2,500 competitors from 18 countries is a daunting task,” said Noly Caluag, who remained optimistic since they have been training almost every day since May.

After a grueling three-day tournament, members from Guam Taekwondo Center garnered nine medals, including one silver and eight bronze medals.

Jaden Estrellado, competing in the Men's Finweight Division, won the silver medal. The 18-year-old black belt's second-place performance in the speed kicking event was GTC's top showing.

"The speed kicking tournament was a fun, yet challenging event. I was happy to win a silver medal, but I felt like I could’ve done better," Estrellado said. "I would like to thank master Noly and all the black belts for the support throughout preparing for this competition."

Alyxa Oftana, 18, in the Female Senior Flyweight Division, in both poomsae and speed kicking events, earned bronze medals.

Duplicating Oftana’s medal haul, 12-year old Alessandra Leon Guerrero took double-bronze in the Female Cadet Division.

In the speed kicking event, other Guam bronze medalists included Jed Caluag, Ed Lopez, Marc Solitana, and Karsten Policarpio. The rest of the competitors, in the all-black belt delegation, included Ryan Gaza, Adriana Sabinay, Aj Dorion and Lyra Mugol.