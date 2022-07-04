Guam Taekwondo Center prepares for weapons competition

WEAPONS TRAINING: In preparation for an upcoming competition to celebrate Guam Taekwondo Center’s 20th anniversary, master Noly Caluag hosted a three-day weapons seminar on bo staff, arnis and nunchucks. Participants and instructors pause for a group photo. Sitting, from left: David Sin, Gabriel Legaspi, Ezequiel Schwartz, Josiah Cruz, Coby Pineda, Hailey Pinaula, Samantha Valencia, Colin Twaddle, Rheileen Legaspi, Abby Padayao, Derrick Yan, Jaeven David, Gavin Twaddle, Coulton Ang and Sophie Valencia. Standing, from left: Joseph Munoz, Kristian Fernandez, Kevin Fernandez, Karsten Policarpio, Chris Mantanona, Summer Pinaula, Emmanuel Velayo, Elijah Velayo, Jed Caluag, Master Noly Caluag, Ryan Gaza, Elisha Schwartz, Clarisse Palaganas, Adriana Sabinay, Charisse Palaganas, Karlen Policarpio, Sydney Mantanona, Leia Ang, James Bernales and Elijah Dela Rosa. Courtesy Guam Taekwondo Center
