The Guam Taekwondo Center will be hosting its Master Noly’s 11th annual Taekwondo Poomsae and seventh annual Weapons Tournament on Saturday at the Micronesia Mall.

Poomsae is a synchronized movement of various hand strikes, blocks, kicks and stances accompanied by shouts targeted against imaginary opponents. The weapons event will showcase a martial arts routine using nunchucks, bo staff and arnis.

The competition will begin at 11 a.m. with local taekwondo athletes as young as 5 years old participating in the recognized poomsae division and the weapons division.

“I’m very proud of our students,” said Noly Caluag, owner and chief instructor of GTC. “For many of them, it will be their first competition. It’s quite challenging to perform in front of other people, but they’ve been practicing very hard, and our whole school is supporting each other.”

Although the tournament starts at 11 a.m., the opening ceremonies will begin at 1 p.m. Featured guests include In Kook Kim, head of mission of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea; Rosario Lemque, consul general of the Philippines; Attorney General Douglas Moylan; Rene Lao, executive director of Goodwind Development Corp.; and Goodwind legal counsel Richelle Canto.

Caluag’s black belt demonstration team will also break dozens of wooden boards with their array of running, jumping and spinning kicks.

“I’ve been teaching the youth and families of Guam since 2002,” said Caluag, adding that GTC will celebrate its 21st anniversary in September. “It’s so humbling to see the students that I taught as children now coming back to me years later and enrolling their young children in our program to continue that family legacy.”

For more information about Guam Taekwondo Center events and classes, contact Caluag at masternoly@guamtaekwondo.com or 671-788-9623.