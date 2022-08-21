For his 20 years of providing top-level martial arts instruction, Guam Taekwondo Center founder master Noly Caluag was recently recognized for his dedication to the community.

As 100 of his students neatly sat in rows in the Micronesia Mall center court, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, Korean Consul Head of Mission In Kook Kim, senators and other stakeholders praised Caluag for his tireless years of service.

“It was a truly humbling experience when I heard the VIPs mention a lot of nice things about me,” Caluag said. “The resolution was very special,” added the former Philippine Taekwondo National Middleweight champion. Caluag was presented Resolution No. 399-36 (COR) by Sens. Sabina Perez and James Moylan.

“Everything was so surreal,” added Caluag, who was most notably moved by Kim’s speech, as he quoted a passage from Ernest Hemmingway’s classic "The Old Man and the Sea."

“Man can be destroyed, but not defeated,” Kim said.

From the excerpt, Caluag said that his takeaway was his ability to flourish, even amid the pandemic. It “was about the taekwondo spirit and perseverance,” he said. “And I can totally relate to that.”

At the conclusion of opening remarks and keynote speeches, Caluag led his students in instruction. In unison, his pupils performed strikes as if a single unit. Following this warm-up portion, several of Caluag’s black belts provided mallgoers with incredibly athletic board-breaking and weapons exhibitions. With nunchucks and bo staffs abound professionally demonstrated, the crowd also seemed to relish the splintering of wood planks, with bits scattering as the martial artists smashed the boards to smithereens.

"In 20 years, I have promoted over 135 students to black belts. I am most proud of them, especially my three children since they were our school’s first role models and first instructors,” Caluag said. “My black belts are highly skilled, yet they remain humble and loyal. At least 10 of my black belts have been with me for eight to 16 years.”

Caluag’s black belts were followed by two tournaments, Master Noly’s 6th Martial Arts Weapons Tournament and Master Noly's Taekwondo Speed Kicking Tournament.

The two tournaments combined to form the inaugural Korean Consul Cup.

“I just want to thank the Korean consulate for their sponsorship of this event, my wife and three children for their loving support, to the parents for their trust in me, and for the community in general for giving me a chance to showcase the best of Korean martial art and culture," Caluag said.