Guam Taekwondo to celebrate 20 years with poomsae tourney

Taekwondo is back. It's been two years, but the Guam Taekwondo Center is rolling out the red carpet to celebrate its 20-year anniversary.

Under the guidance of Master Noly Caluag, the Dededo-based dojang will be back at the Micronesia Mall to host the 10th Taekwondo Poomsae (Forms) Tournament.

Poomsae is the Korean Taekwondo counterpart of Karate’s kata, which is a synchronized movement of hand strikes, blocks, kicks, stances accompanied by shouts executed against an imaginary opponent. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 with the opening ceremonies scheduled at 1 p.m.

The all-black belt team will be showcasing their Taekwondo skills by breaking wooden boards with hand strikes, flying and spinning kicks. They will also show self-defense kicks and a weapons demonstration. 

This is one of two major events Caluag has planned for the year.

For more information about this event, you may email masternoly@guamtaekwondo.com or call (671) 788-9623.

