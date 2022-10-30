The teams under YImpact are rocking out and balling out at the 9th Asia Pacific Cup Singapore 2022. After two days of 3-on-3 basketball competition, the U15 girls team is sitting unbeaten at 3-0. The U18 girls team is still in the hunt for their first win after losing several close contests, and the U18 boys team earned a savage redemption win after their first loss, ripping apart the SG Lions D team 18-8 just a little after midnight Saturday Guam time.

In the early evening game, the U15 girls team – Madeleine Ada, Mylie Butters and Maria-Jean Paulino — have been playing ironman basketball. The young trio – all of whom attend Academy of Our Lady of Guam – pulled off two wins yesterday.

Against Power G, they pulled off the 14-10 win behind some sharpshooting and stingy defense. The second game, which was played at about 11 p.m. Guam time, featured two evenly matched teams. YImpact jumped out to a big lead in the opening minutes. But they couldn’t keep up the frenetic pace and SG Lions C hit a few daggers from deep to close the gap. But the trio locked down on defense to stop the bleeding and pull out the win 10-7 as time expired.

In the U18 boys competition, the team – Blaise Ada, Noah Cruz, Noah Hernandez and Yoshi Sayama – picked up a win in the first day of competition. In the second day, they lost a heartbreaker to Singapore B, but picked up a huge win just a little after midnight Guam time to close the day on a high note.

Blaise Ada, who has the most international experience on the team, acknowledged the level of competition and what it’ll take to do well.

“The competition level here is very high and the pace is very fast. If we want to win, I have to be more of a leader on the court. We want to be successful so we all have to key in to just play good defense and take smart shots,” Ada said. “My team and I have been doing very well in this tournament as we are 2-1 and look forward to playing more and hopefully winning this whole tournament.”

As of press time, the U18 girls were gearing up for the third day of competition. The team – Mekeila Cruz, Pia Hart, Victoria Rapadas and Ally Ungacta — were eager to take their lessons learned from the previous games and grow in competition.

Rapadas, a junior at Academy, looked ahead to the third day’s matchups.

“Team YImpact has been doing exceedingly well, and I feel that we all know what to fix and improve on for the next game. Communication is a big factor that needs to be better, in respect to my team. Once we get that down, we’ll go far,” she said. “It’s a fair matchup against the other teams, in both skill and height, considering that Guam players have a reputation for being smaller than other international players.”

It’s been a phenomenal trip thus far, said YImpact organizer Jimmy Yi.

“The tournament is going great! Very well organized — lots of basketball going on!” he said.

He commended the hosts for a fantastic tournament experience.

“It’s been wonderful. The city is beautiful – so much culture,” Yi said, adding it’s been great exposure for the kids.

He thanked Coach John McAuliffe for putting together a great tournament.

The Asia Pacific Cup has more than 1,500 athletes from 14 different countries. It’s being played in four gyms with basketball games all day.

According to the organization’s website, the 9th Asia Pacific Cup will run from Thursday to Sunday in Singapore after a two-year COVID-19-imposed hiatus. This year, for the first time, the tournament will be introducing the Asia Pacific Cup 3-on-3 fully endorsed by FIBA.

More online For complete results, visit http://www.asiapacificbasketballcup.com/