Sunday was a good day for Team Guam tennis with individual action in full swing during the 2022 Pacific Mini Games matches held at American Memorial Park and Pacific Islands Club in Saipan.

“We had great wins today!,” said Guam coach Michelle Pang.

Both Monti Gibson and Sydney Packbier advanced in the women’s competition with victories over their respective opponents. Dakota Gibson earned a win in singles competition against Solomon’s Junior Michael Miki. While Guam’s Aidan Schembari and Aarman Sachdev both lost heartbreakers in their earlier matches, Schembari pulled off a huge tie breaker in doubles with Gibson to advance.

To put it in perspective, many of the opponents Guam will face are the region’s top players with more than a few playing professionally or ranked with years of experience. Guam’s youth will get a chance to grow from the Mini Games competition.

Women's competition

In the women’s competition, Monti Gibson and Packbier had an outstanding day, pulling off wins in their singles matchups.

Monti Gibson looked poised and in control against Solomon’s Chrisma Jendy Au 6-0, 6-1. Gibson made short work of the match. The single point she gave up was mostly on her service as she tried to keep Au guessing. Au worked, but Monti had Au running side to side and scrambling to hit awkward shots.

“My serves were on point and I felt confident in my shots,” Monti Gibson said after the matchup.

A big part of her game hinged on her confidence approaching the match, she said, adding she felt ready to meet the competition as soon as she stepped on to the court.

“In the second set I definitely felt a bit of the heat and lost a bit of confidence, but I managed to get that confidence back to close out the rest of the set,” she said. She only gave up one point though. And, it was the Au from Solomon who scrambled to reach Monti’s shots.

Packbier picked up a phenomenal win over Tonga 8th seed Ana Taminika, bouncing back from a rough first set (1-6) to win the next two sets 6-1, 3-1.

Packbier admitted the first set was shaky, but she regrouped in the second set.

“I saw my opponent struggling and took advantage of that, by making the necessary adjustments and starting to just play my game, execute my shots,” she said. “I just had to stay steady and maintain my game in order to pull through and win the second set, and eventually be leading in the third set prior to her retirement.”

Staying calm and trusting in her work and abilities was crucial to her game.

“I liked the way I was aware and took advantage of the situation I was in. I kept my cool and trusted my groundstrokes,” she said.

Men's competition

After his match, Sachdev admitted his disappointment in his loss. Sachdev’s opponent from Tahiti was just a little too experienced, picking his spots to push a little better in the 6-4, 6-4 loss.

“I was just a little too tight and a little too nervous,” said the 16-year-old Sachdev after his singles match. “And the guy hits like a truck.”

“Aarman played his heart out,” Pang said. “His opponent’s experience just took over and handled the bigger points better.”

Despite the loss, Sachdev was optimistic and looking forward to his doubles competition with Camden Camacho and his mixed doubles match with Sydney Packbier.

“I’ll do better in doubles,” Sachdev said. “Just check us out. I won’t be as nervous."

Dakota Gibson had a spectacular day, picking up wins in both of his Sunday matches.

He kept his strategy simple as he approached some of the best talents in the region.

“It’s been a tough week, competition is through the roof but I love competing with the best of the pacific,” Gibson said after the marathon day. “I just kept going for my shots, I just played my heart out.”

The strategy worked as he pulled off the big win. In doubles, Schembari/Gibson played to three sets against Solomon, taking home the win 6-2 4-6 10-5.

Looking ahead, Gibson said his forehand has been a strong part of his game.

“My backhand percentage could be a little better but overall, I’m very happy with my game as well as the last 6 weeks where we had ITF events on Guam,” Gibson said.

Monday competition results were unavailable as of press time.