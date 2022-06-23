The lone Guam tennis duo in medal contention is the men’s doubles team composed of Camden Camacho and Aarman Sachdev.

The two had a chance to advance to the gold medal match but were unable to beat the home team from the Northern Mariana Islands, losing in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 Thursday at the American Memorial Park in Garapan, Saipan.

Camacho and Sachdev will play Fiji in the doubles match on Friday for bronze.

It was a tough match for Guam. Armed with two professional players, the battle was uphill for the Guam squad. Camacho and Sachev fell behind early, but played well in the second set with a 3-2 lead. It was tough to dig themselves out, thanks to a strong home crowd that favored the local players, allowing NMI to rally for the second set victory to advance to the gold medal match.

“We started really slow. We got into a deep hole and tried to dig our way out of it,” said Camacho. “In the second set, we started playing more points and getting serves in.”

Although the doubles team will not be playing for a gold medal, the team will regroup and try to bring home a bronze, which will be huge for Guam tennis.

"We have a plan for tomorrow for whoever we play. As long as we keep to the plan, I think we have a solid chance," Camacho said.

Tennis has been in competition since June 16 and will wrap up tomorrow. Coach Michelle Pang said she's been happy with the play thus far.

"They’ve been playing very well and I’m very proud of all of the them. They’ve really stepped up and are winning some of the tough matches," she said. "Of course, some of the losses are always a learning experience, where we take back to Guam and work on things that we need to work on."

A bronze finish for Guam in doubles "would be phenomenal! I’ll have my Guam flag ready," she said.

Guam still looking good in golf

The high winds brought high scores for Guam golfers.

On the women’s side, young Tyanna Jacot was disappointed with her third round of 83 at the Coral Ocean Point, playing in the last grouping. It was her 14th birthday and she was able to put on a smile after a tough round.

“It wasn’t quite my day today,” said the youngster, who looks to finish strong in the final round Friday. All other women scored in the high 80s.

The men’s team is tied for first place going into Friday’s Round 4 after the foursome scored the following: Markus Nanpei, 75; Redge Camacho, 76; Ivan Sablan, 77 and Louie Sunga, 79.

Paddlers DNF in marathon

Adam Palomo and Misako Sablan were both unable to complete the Elite V1 16-kilometer marathon.

High winds were the main factor during the individual event and Sablan was unable to finish the race. Palomo was doing well until an unfortunate accident happened.

“At about a quarter mile out, I hit the reef. I didn’t see it and the winds and visibility were a challenge,” said Palomo. “The person next to me said he also hit the reef but it was just bad luck on my behalf.”

Palomo said the team has one more event on Friday, with the elite V6 24-kilometer marathon. Palomo said his team will be giving it their all in the last day of races.

“We are going to do the best we can and learn every step of they way.”

The men’s and women’s marathon are morning races at the Fishermen's Memorial Monument Beach.