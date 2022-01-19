Basketball fans, mark your calendars.

The year will be a busy one with the men’s national team playing in the FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers May 30 to June 5 and Guam playing host to the inaugural FIBA Micronesian Cup June 8-15.

Following the Micronesian Games Council's decision to postpone the Micronesian Games to 2023, FIBA awarded the hosting rights of the first-ever Micronesian Cup to Guam Basketball Confederation.

With teams from men's and women's teams from Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Northern Marianas Islands and Palau, the island community will get an opportunity to witness high-caliber basketball from among the best in the region.

“We are excited to bring international competition back to Guam and to host our neighbors in the Micronesian region in these important games is a real honor” said GBC President EJ Calvo.

This will be the first time a standalone FIBA Micronesian Cup will take place as a qualifying event for the 2023 Pacific Games. The 2018 Micronesian Games, a multi-sport event in the region, served as the qualifying event for the 2019 Pacific Games. The FIBA Micronesian Cup now sits alongside the FIBA Melanesia Cup and FIBA Polynesia Cup in the competition pathway for Oceania nations.

“We will be selecting coaches soon and prospective players will be contacted directly to get their commitments. Training should begin soon!” Calvo said. “Only one team from Micronesia will qualify automatically to the Pacific Games 2023 … so our men and women must win.”

The executive director for Oceania, David Crocker, expressed his excitement and his confidence in the island to host the large-scale tournament.

“2022 is an exciting year in the calendar for Oceania basketball” said Crocker. “We are excited to host another event in Guam and are looking forward to seeing the Micronesian teams take to the court for the first time since the 2018 Micronesian Games.”

The 2023 Pacific Games is the qualifying event for the FIBA Asia Cup Pre-qualifiers and FIBA Women’s Asia Cup Division B. Guam is the reigning champion for the men’s division and will be looking to ensure qualification to defend their title. American Samoa is the current Pacific Games gold medalists for women. Guam finished fourth in the previous PG.

The island is no stranger to hosting large tournaments, most recently hosting Chinese Taipei and New Zealand as part of the recent FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

With COVID being a concern especially amid the surge in numbers in recent weeks, Calvo said, the hope is to pack the gym for the games in June. To ensure safety, he reiterated that GBC will be working closely with “the government to ensure necessary protocols are implemented for a successful and safe sports tourism event.”

While it will be a busy June for the island’s national teams, Calvo remains undeterred, emphasizing the opportunity to represent Guam and play with pride,

“It’s an exciting period for Guam Basketball,” he said. “Our guys just love representing the uniform and we cannot wait to get back out onto the court.”

(Daily Post Staff)