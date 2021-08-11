After a rampant run against Hong Kong at the qualification games in Amman, Jordan, Team Guam is looking to topple its next hurdle – Chinese Taipei – in its bid for a berth at the FIBA Asia Cup.

And Guam fans will get the opportunity to witness what is being billed as one of the biggest basketball games of the island’s international career. Guam Basketball Confederation will host the two-game showdown at the University of Guam Calvo Field House Aug. 26 and 28.

As Guam lifts restrictions on sporting events, the Guam Basketball Confederation has agreed to host a two-game series against the Men’s National Team from Chinese Taipei, as Taiwan is known in the international sporting world.

The winner of these games will advance to the FIBA Asia Cup, as well as FIBA World Cup qualification games for the AsiaOceania region starting later this year, making these games arguably the most important basketball games to date in the history of the national program.

Currently, there are 13 teams that have earned seats at the table. The three remaining seats will be given after the remaining qualification games – a battle among the various third-ranked teams.

Head coach EJ Calvo agreed that the year has been full of hurdles. “It’s been tough but I feel the obstacles we have faced have actually made us hungrier for competition,” he said.

The expanded roster for the games is expected to be released this week with many island fans hoping to root on their favorite athletes as well as get to know a few of the professional basketball athletes who make up the Guam roster.

Chinese Taipei is ranked 67th in the FIBA rankings, while Guam is ranked 85th overall. However, COVID-19 and the death of international competition might make those rankings moot, and it’ll come down to whoever shows up.

For Guam, things look good against Chinese Taipei, Calvo said.

“We like how we match up. We have a good game plan and just need to execute when the time comes,” he said.

At the June 13 competition in Amman, Team Guam came away with a 20-point win, shooting more than 52% from the field and tallying 34 total assists. In the second game against Hong Kong, Guam hit a huge stride defensively, limiting the Hong Kong guards’ three-point shots to take home a 112-66 win. Offensively, Guam had eight turnovers, 29 assists and 42 points off the bench.

If Guam is successful against Chinese Taipei, the squad will be scheduled to face some of the best basketball powerhouses in Asia and Oceania, including Japan, China, Korea, Philippines, New Zealand and Australia.

And, hosting the games could boast a hidden boon for Guam, Calvo said.

“Absolutely,” he said when asked if hosting the games could become bigger for GBC and the island as a whole. “We hope to host several big-time FIBA games per year, and hopefully a professional team someday.”

Keeping in line with COVID-19 guidelines, and to ensure the safety of all under FIBA guidelines, fans will be allowed into the games. However, they will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks will be required at all times.

Team Guam has been on a successful run since Calvo took over. Armed with a vision and a talented team of coaches and athletes willing to work, Team Guam is now 32-2 since 2014 in official games.

“This has definitely been a journey and an adventure,” he said.

In four international competitions, the men have gone undefeated. Their only losses came in the 2015 Pacific Games and at the 2020 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier against New Zealand.

Calvo thanked Guam for its continued support, adding “we appreciate all the love and support from our families and friends on and off island. We are working hard and will represent Guam with pride and honor.”