As much of Asia and many parts of the world continue to struggle with the coronavirus pandemic, hampered by volatile variants and less-than-efficient vaccine rollout efforts, Guam has become a shining beacon of hope, serving as an example for the rest of the world.

While COVID-19 is still very real, filling hospitals and taking lives, the government of Guam tiered approach to reopening the economy, coupled with one of the world’s most robust mandatary quarantine programs for incoming travelers and a flourishing vaccination program, have aided in returning the island back to, not normal, but on a path back to normalcy.

As of April 5, Guam has zero hospitalizations and, since March 2020, 136 fatalities, with only 30 people now in active isolation. Over the past 14 days, the island has reported 39 new COVID-19 cases, 18 of which had been identified from quarantine, those with recent travel history. And with more than 88,300 people having received at least a first dose of vaccine, including more than 32,200 who have been fully inoculated, Guam is charging forth toward herd immunity.

With Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero eyeing May 1 for jump-starting the island’s flatlined tourism-based economy, the Guam National Tennis Federation is looking to get the ball rolling with four international events - two International Tennis Federation Grade 4 junior tournaments and a pair of World Tennis Tour premium, $25,000 professional tournaments.

Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation, said that, in February, he approached Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio about hosting the events and received positive feedback.

“He was supportive of the plan,” said Smith, adding “if we can get Public Health to sign off on our protocols.”

With that in mind, he contacted the ITF.

When Smith communicated to the ITF that he wanted to hold a professional tournament in 2021, the international organization responded, "Why not hold two 25s?" Smith recalled of the conversation.

“I laughed at him,” recalled Smith, thinking the idea was preposterous. “I was like, ‘There’s no way,’”

“They said, ‘No, we’ll help you’” Smith recalled.

But, the news that the island will be hosting such prestigious events is a huge step forward for Guam tennis, said Gary Purcell, ITF development officer for the Pacific Oceania region.

“It is fantastic to see Guam National Tennis Federation stepping up to the plate and taking on the challenge of hosting 4 consecutive weeks of ITF World Tennis Tour events,” Purcell said. “The fact that GNTF will this year run two Grade 4 Juniors events and two Men’s $25,000 events, is not only big news in our region, but also worldwide.”

Historically, Purcell said, Guam hosted one Grade 5 juniors event and one men’s $15,000 event per year. The pandemic has put the island in a position of opportunity, and taking the leap from hosting one M15 event to two Men’s $25,000 events is “something not many federations could take on, so I applaud all concerned in making this a reality,” Purcell said.

“Both the International Tennis Federation and the Grand Slam Development Fund have contributed financially toward this undertaking so we wish GNTF all the best in the successful delivery of these tournaments.”

Restarting sports tourism

Barring any last-minute government decision to pause the reopening of the economy, Smith said the tournaments have received ITF endorsement and will go on as planned. He said that, to help fund the events, ITF has pledged $41,000.

In an effort to restart sports tourism, the Guam Visitors Bureau has offered $30,000 in financial assistance.

While $71,000 will go a long way toward making the tournaments successful, it’s not nearly enough, with the balance coming from title sponsor King's Restaurants, GNTF funds and other financial and in-kind donations.

While the local economy is struggling, a shortfall reported to be in the tens of millions of dollars, past title sponsor King’s Restaurants is once again pledging support to tennis.

Smith said, due to other nations’ quarantine protocols and the high cost of travel, the ITF asked him to run the tournaments one after the other. He also said that, with few options for competition, the ITF recommended piggy-backing the tournaments - two for a little more than the price of one.

The one-week junior tournaments will be held May 24 and May 31.

The one-week professional events will be held June 7 and June 14.

“This year, we are one of three tournaments in the world at this level” said Smith, sharing that lack of other options make Guam a hotbed for opportunity.

“The story is, ‘Look at Guam,’” Smith beamed. “It’s something positive to showcase Guam as reopening.

“It’s a win for tennis and Guam is able to have a win too.”

“During that time, we are one of the few nations that are running tennis tournaments at this level,” he added.

In past years, GNTF has hosted tournaments with $10,000 to $15,000 prize money caps, but never an M25 event. The higher-level tournament, with more prize money, will garner a higher level of competition.

The ITF “feels like the players are desperate for tournaments and points,” Smith said. “That’s why they wanted us to do two weeks. … “ITF feels like we will have players come from Asia, even though they have to quarantine on the way home. And we’ll also have a global response - North America and Europe.”

In the lower-level tournaments, formerly called the ITF Futures, unranked to mid-300 world-ranked players make up the draws. In WTT M25s, 400 is at the lower end of the cutoff.

Smith said the pro draws will be filled with world-ranked players in the 250-to-400 range.