Advancing to today’s 3rd annual Micronesian Baseball Classic gold medal game, Team Guam did something none of the three-team field had been able to do - beat the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas.

After dropping two runs to the CNMI in the bottom of the first inning, Guam came from behind to beat the northern neighbor, 6-4.

With the win, Guam awaits the winner of today’s 10 a.m. game between CNMI and Pohnpei. The winner, who must play a double-header if they are to advance to the finals, plays Guam at 2 p.m., at Paseo Baseball Stadium in Hagåtña.

Pohnpei, advancing to the playoffs, eliminated Kosrae 7-4 on Thursday.

Trailing 2-0, in the top of the second inning, Team Guam shortstop Shon Muna Jr. slugged a two-run RBI single passed a diving Fred Sangao down the third base line. The shot, just fair, scored Athan Yatar and CJ Borja.

Finally, against the CNMI, Guam's pitchers got run support they had been lacking. In the teams’ first meeting, on Wednesday, CNMI blanked Guam 5-0.

“Today, we came more prepared to play,” Yatar said. “Coming back from a loss, we needed a big win, so we don’t have to play two games tomorrow. … Thank God that we won this game, so all we play is that 2 o’clock game for the gold medal. That’s all that counts.”

With CNMI starting pitcher Jose Lizama Jr. unable to make it through the third inning, plunking leadoff hitter Alejandro Diaz, Guam took advantage of reliever Frankie Lieto.

With the new pitcher struggling to retire batters, and with no outs, Isaiah Nauta walked, and Jathan Muna Barnes hit an infield single. With the bases loaded, Yatar blasted a two-run single to left field.

“I had to hit the ball hard, somewhere,” said Yatar. “No matter how you hit it, hit the ball hard.

"We needed to get our runs in. If you make good contact, that ball might land somehow, some way.”

“It always feels good to have support,” said Team Guam starting pitcher Ethan Lizama.

Ethan Lizama, in the bottom of the sixth inning, with a 5-3 lead, was relieved by Jarren Gumataotao.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with CNMI poised for a comeback, Guam pitching ace Sean Cruz retired the order with blinding speed. Cruz, untouchable, struck out Dennis Cabrera and Angel Palacios to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with three outs separating Guam from the gold medal game, former minor-leaguer Pete Perez relieved Cruz.

After an untimely error put a runner on first base, followed by a momentum-stopping double play, Perez fanned the final batter.

“It feels good to go out there and represent Guam,” said winning pitcher Ethan Lizama. “I just did my best to throw strikes. It took a while to find it, sometimes, but the whole team was behind me, to motivate me, and I put everything on the field.”