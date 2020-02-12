Guam baseball fans will get an opportunity to see high-caliber baseball as the island’s top talents pit themselves against South Korea in the 2020 Western Pacific Series Baseball Championships.

Hosted by the Guam Amateur Baseball Association and Guam Baseball Academy, the series starts Friday afternoon at the Triple J Guam Baseball Academy Field located on the Okkodo High School campus. The South Korea Bullets consist of players 20 to 28 years of age. The team will field 17 players and three coaches, testing their skills against teams currently playing in the Guam Amateur Baseball League.

As part of their baseball training schedule, the Bullets usually visit Guam in February. They will conduct several three-hour practice sessions prior to their competitive games against Guam teams. Team Bullets is a team with a roster made up primarily of players from Han Yang University, several semipro players and several retired pro players from the Korean Professional League. Team Bullets is ranked 15th among 678 registered club teams.

"Team Bullets are combined with all passionate players. Though we did not learn baseball when we were very young, but we always, at least, practice once per week and practice with the pro players,” said Bullets player Kihoon Kim.

According to Kim, the Bullets play in various leagues in South Korea, making the playoffs in every tournament since 2009.

“Currently, Team Bullets has recorded 165 wins and 84 loses. Last year, Team Bullets competed in over 50 games for our season,” he added.

While the series will offer serious competition, the tournament aims to “enhance relationships through friendly, higher-level competition, at the same time challenge our best Guam baseball athletes against their South Korean peers,” said Bill Bennett, instructor with Guam Baseball Academy. “Friendly baseball also allows the exchange of cultural experiences, further highlighting the importance of developing opportunities for wholesome social interactions.”

A second aim of the tournament is to continue to spark interest in the sport and generate buzz for international competition. Previous WPS competitions have included teams from Palau, Hong Kong, Japan and others.

Bennett said he expects the games to be emotionally charged because of the caliber of play.

“We hope this kind of drama will draw Guam baseball fans to the baseball field to support the Guam teams during the three-game series," he said.

Information was provided in a press release.